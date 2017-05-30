Trump Responds to Portland Stabbing Amid Outcry

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”, Trump via his preferred medium of Twitter.

Hudson had previously told the Oregonian that her daughter had been on the train with her friend who was wearing a hijab, and that Christian had been shouting hate speech at them.

The attacker, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian, had been hurling abuse at the teenagers when the men intervened.

The attack took place on a light-rail train in Portland. “Then they just all started arguing”, Destinee said. “I urge them to ask their supporters to stay away from Portland”, Mayor Wheeler requested.

He says his main concern is the participants are “coming to pedal a message of hatred”, saying hate speech is not protected by the Constitution. “He was terrified”, Knipe told ABC affiliate KATU.

Gibson told CNN Monday that the mayor “is using this as an opportunity to use these two dead people to silence us”. “And they were killed for it”.

On what appears to be Christian’s Facebook page he showed sympathy for Nazis and wrote last month “May all the Gods Bless Timothy McVeigh, a TRUE PATRIOT!”, a reference to the man who bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995. We did everything we could to kick him out. “But what a President says, who he has around him, and the tone he sets can set the tone for the nation at large”.

Christian recently gained local notoriety at an April “Free Speech” march in Southeast Portland.

The Portland Mercury, one of the city’s alternative weeklies, posted an article with video clips of a man wearing a metal chain around his neck and draped in an American flag. The aggravated murder charge has the death penalty as a possible sentence. He faces several misdemeanors including two counts of second-degree intimidation. Clark is black and said Christian had a lot of black friends.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Ricky John Best, 53, were “viciously” murdered when they tried to stop Christian’s harassment.

The third victim, Micah Fletcher, 21, is being treated at a hospital with serious injuries. “Because they didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look”. “I’m a libertarian. I’m not right wing, I’m for gay marriage, I’m against the drug wars”.

Dan Rather, the former TV news anchor, said on Facebook that the men “were fearless Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist”. The Federal government controls permitting for Shrunk Plaza, and it is my understanding that they have issued a permit for the event on June 4th.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday that the community is sad and angry, and the rallies are inappropriate and could be unsafe.

“We are all free to reject and protest ideas we don’t agree with”.

The incident on Friday struck a nerve across the United States.