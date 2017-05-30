Trump returns home, rails on Twitter against leaks, ‘fake news’

After returning late Saturday from his first foreign trip as president, Trump geared up to combat concerns over his advisers’ ties to Russian Federation, including explosive reports about Jared Kushner, his indispensable aide-de-camp.

United States media, citing intelligence officials, said that Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, told Moscow that Mr Kushner had discussed establishing a secure communication channel using Russian diplomatic facilities, to ensure that those conversations were not monitored.

Mr Schiff said he expected Mr Kushner to appear before his committee, and suggested his security clearance be reviewed.

Jared Kushner, left, and Stephen Bannon, shown December 1, 2016, have not seen eye to eye recently.

Kushner reportedly flew home Thursday from Rome with his wife, Ivanka Trump, and arrived in his West Wing office on Friday to meet with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to discuss the presidential trip. But people familiar with the matter say the Federal Bureau of Investigation now considers the encounter, as well as another meeting Kushner had with a Russian banker, to be of investigative interest.

Russia, a pivotal player in Syria, has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, often at the expense of civilians and at odds with US policy during Syria’s long civil war.

This news now puts Jared Kushner in the center ring of the Russian Federation investigation, the one now being handled by a special counsel after Trump fired the FBI director running it. Corker said that at this time, they are letting the situation unfold and that they will speak with him “when the time is right”. “We’re just not going to comment”.

Trump also leaned on two administration officials with military experience to defend Kushner, who has become a significant person of interest in the FBI’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Moscow in its efforts to sway the presidential election toward Trump.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive.

According to an AFP report, senior Trump administration officials have defended Kushner’s actions by saying that it is normal to establish back channel ties with a foreign government.

The president went on the offensive Sunday morning without pointing to any of the specific reports, but he told his 30.8 million Twitter followers that it was his “opinion” that numerous “leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”. “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names, it is very possible that those sources don’t exist, but are made up by fake news writers”.

After maintaining a limited social media presence throughout his trip, Trump on Sunday unleashed a furious flurry of tweets, lashing out at what he called the “fake news” media. “I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows that we’re monitoring”.

Kelly said that if such a line of communication was set up, the critical thing would have been for Kushner and other transition officials to understand that the information provided by the Russians might be intentionally false. Michael Flynn, since fired as the president’s national security advisor for his Russian associations, was also at the meeting.

The unanswered questions about Russian Federation may add to declining US relations with European allies.

This deception left Mr Flynn vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians, Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, told Congress this month.

The Trump-Kushner relationship is “showing unmistakable signs of strain”, the Times reported in an article published on its front page Monday. Members of Trump’s White House have regularly requested anonymity when speaking to the press.

Those close to Mr Kushner said he has no plans to take a reduced role, although people who have spoken to him say that he is increasingly tired of the non-stop frenzy.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

He spoke on ABC’s “This Week“.