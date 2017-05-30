Trump returns to White House after first international trip

The announcement came as Trump departed this year’s G-7 summit in Italy, leaving the other world leaders frustrated.

During the two-day conclave, other leaders repeatedly urged Trump to recognise that the U.S. had to show leadership on climate issues being the world’s second biggest carbon emitter.

Under Trump, who once called climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by China, Washington has resisted intense pressure from its partners to commit to respecting the global 2015 accord on curbing carbon emissions.But Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic advisor, on Friday said the president had told his G7 colleagues that he regarded the environment as important. The U.S. inked a $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia and unveiled numerous business commitments in the region, though the White House never provided specific details about the scope of the agreements.

Rather than reiterating calls for banning Muslims from the United States or arguing as he did on the campaign that “Islam hates us”, Trump sought to make clear that the USA is not at war with Islam, which he praised as “one of the world’s great faiths”.

“He stands in stark isolation”, said Alden Meyer, who has followed climate talks for two decades as director of policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Abandoning the Paris agreement would carry a high political cost internationally, with Europe, Canada, China and Japan all strongly committed to the deal. Co-signers, desperate to keep the agreement together, have privately accepted that they may have to higher emissions levels for the U.S.to keep them in the pact, which Trump could eventually tout as a win, according to a USA diplomat.

EU Council President Donald Tusk called this weekend’s gathering “the most hard G7 summit”, because Trump arrived seeking to reverse prior positions held by the United States. At the Group of 7 summit in the coastal town of Taormina, leaders launched an aggressive, behind-the-scenes campaign to get him to stay in the Paris climate accord. It calls for reducing pollution in hopes of limiting global warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above temperatures at the outset of the industrial revolution.

The Trump administration is reported to be divided on the issue. Environmental chief Scott Pruitt and top strategist Steve Bannon are pushing for a pullout.

On the flight back, a senior White House official told reporters that Trump’s first overseas trip as President was “historic” and “unprecedented”, according to The Hill magazine.

The trip did produce a series of headlines that allowed the White House to reclaim some control of the narrative, but the drumbeat of allegations back home continued to dog Trump overseas.