Trump’s Middle East envoy, United Nations ambassador on way to Israel

“I think the embassy should be moved to Jerusalem because Jerusalem is the capital of Israel“.

It is the first time a sitting US president has visited and prayed at the site.

“It was the most savage crime against God and his children, and it is our solemn duty to remember, to mourn, to grieve and to honour every single life that was so cruelly and viciously taken”, Trump continued. He did not weigh in Israeli settlements, the status of Jerusalem or even whether the USA would continue to insist on a two-state solution giving the Palestinians sovereign territory.

PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS, Palestinian Authority (through interpreter): Our fundamental problem is with the occupation and settlements, and failure of Israel to recognize the state of Palestine, in the same way we recognize it.

Haley, on her first-ever trip to Israel, is expected to meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It undermines the realization of a two-state solution. Netanyahu effusively praised Trump before his museum address and sprang to his feet to lead applause for him several times.

He didn’t talk about a two-state solution.

Trump also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, saying: “Terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever”. The renewed conflict has paved the way for the Trump administration to determining a new policy in the region.

“It was a visit of intent, of his intent to reach out and help us reach a final agreement”.

Israel has held Western Jerusalem since 1948, but the Old City and East Jerusalem were captured in 1967 in a war with Jordan. His visit to the West Bank lasted around two hours.

The pair are now on a nine-day foreign trip, but it looks like the First Lady is keen on publicly rejecting her husband at every stop off point.

Yet critics pointed out that while the symbolism of Trump’s visit was significant, there were precious few details on his plan for kickstarting negotiations.

Ending his speech, Abbas stated: “Mr. President, we hope that history will say that Donald Trump was the US President who achieved peace between Palestinians and Israelis”.

“The real question is if there is something substantive happening behind closed doors”.

Secretary Tillerson said yesterday that Trump put enormous pressure on Abbas and Netanyahu.

Abbas has previously demanded a freeze on settlement construction before returning to the negotiating table. The U.S. leader likely shied away from delving into further detail because of more pressing problems he faces at home and overseas, including growing allegations over his ties with Russia, North Korea’s nuclear threat and the bloody civil war in Syria.