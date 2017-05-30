Trump’s policies weakened the West: German Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel meanwhile accused the United States of “short-sighted policies” that he said were against European Union interests. “The West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker”, Gabriel said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gabriel made the scathing remarks on the sidelines of the third round-table discussion on refugees in Berlin on Monday, after Trump concluded his first official tour overseas, which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israeli-occupied territories, Belgium and then Italy for a G7 summit.

Angela Merkel, who expressed frustration during the G7 summit over the possible withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Climate agreement, has now told a political rally that she thinks Germany and Europe can no longer count on the U.S.Offering a tough review in the wake of Trump’s trip to visit EU, Nato and Group of Seven leaders last week, Merkel told a packed Bavarian beer hall rally that the days when Europe could rely on others was “over to a certain extent”.Kristine Berzina, a trans-Atlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund, said she saw Merkel’s comments as more of an attempt to lay out her assessment of Trump for her fellow Germans.U.S.

Spiegel Online, an influential German news hub, dubbed the words of the two politicians as “a trans-Atlantic turning point”, saying their speech clearly want to distance Germany from Trump.

“My impression was that Chancellor Merkel really spoke her truth after spending the prior few days with President Trump”, she said.

“Recent days have shown me that the times when we could rely completely on others are over to a certain extent”, Merkel said. She added that it’s time for Europe to stand on its own.

But Seibert also took the opportunity to stress that Merkel remained “a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist”. “They were clear and comprehensible”. “But we must know, we have to fight for our own future”, she said.

But Almut Möller, Head of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office and Senior Policy Fellow, believes Merkel’s latest remarks should be taken in a more modest light.

Trump also lectured his counterparts Thursday on their failure to meet North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spending guidelines.

In China and India, Merkel saw the possibility of a partnership in favour of action to slow climate change and to promote free trade, noted Handelsblatt, the newspaper of Germany’s business elite.”After the disappointing G7 summit, the German chancellor is turning her hopes for free trade and climate protection to India and China”, the paper wrote on its front page on Monday.

“It’s not a choice against the United States, she’s still engaging as a powerful European leader and she is someone whose voice who will be heard around the table”.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker “supports building bridges”, spokesman Margaritis Schinas said, while the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Twitter he “agreed” with Merkel that “Europe’s destiny is in our own hands”.