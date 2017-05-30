Trump’s policies weakened the West: Sigmar Gabriel, German Foreign Minister

When President Trump wrapped up his tour of the Middle East and Europe, he promptly declared it a great success, a homerun. And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands. American leadership receding here would only see China fill the vacuum – not a very appealing proposition given that climate change must be taken seriously and China mostly works against India at global fora. In fact, her sentiments were echoed and intensified by her main political rival Martin Schulz in a speech late Sunday.

Just 24 hours after German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared that Europe could no longer completely rely on traditional allies such as the U.S. and Britain, the country’s top diplomat, Sigmar Gabriel, went a step further.

The US president delivered a condescending speech among NATO leaders Wednesday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he failed to explicitly affirm Article 5 of the NATO charter, which stipulates allies to aid a fellow member under attack.

Chancellor Angela Merkel believes firmly in strong German – U.S. relations and is simply being honest with the United States when she flags up policy differences with Washington, her spokesman said on Monday.

Following the end of the G-7 meeting in Sicily on Saturday, Merkel was sharply critical of Trump’s decision not to join the other countries in reiterating support for the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming, calling the climate talks “very unsatisfactory”.

Merkel would not have made her remarks before Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French election earlier this month, German officials said.

In a poll conducted in February, 78 percent of Germans said they were “very concerned” about Trump’s policies – nearly 20 percent more than those who were anxious about the politics of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said Trump’s administration, for example, was unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

“It is very hard to get along with the US administration concerning climate policy or free-trade agreements”, Mayer said.