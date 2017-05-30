Trump’s trip: Conventional images, unconventional talk

Yet for all his talk about overseeing the ultimate deal, there has been a curious gap in Trump’s public rhetoric.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance coalition, welcomed Trump’s comments and called on the global community to confront the reality of Iranian Regime terrorism and fundamentalism. But Mr. Trump’s optimism is born of ignorance, stemming from an utter lack of awareness about the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For some this is encouraging, for others it is alarming, but the more important question is not why Trump is doing it, but whether it actually matters.

Indeed, East Jerusalem is in many ways a microcosm of the occupation in general, with large, heavily subsidized and fortified Jewish-only settlements scattered around Palestinian neighborhoods, whose residents are always either protesting their mistreatment or being cracked down upon for protesting their mistreatment too loudly.

“Like myself, many Messianic worshipers and Jewish believers feel that President Trump will work hard to help illustrate the truth that Israel desires safety and freedom for all of its inhabitants, including all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”, Worshill said.

On the other hand, Trump may be craftier than opponents of two states would like to believe.

Speaking in Jerusalem at the Israel Museum Tuesday, Trump issued a warning to Iran, whose leadership has called for the destruction of Israel. Under the G-7 agreement, the Trump administration will be given more time to consider whether it will remain committed to the 2015 Paris deal to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

Even on Iran, Washington is keeping its options open.

“Fifty years ago we turned from a democratic state for the Jewish people into a violent state that forcefully rules another people”, said Avi Buskila.

We will at some point find out which of these two possibilities is the correct one.

But in the end, those are all just words, and Trump has shown time and again that just because he says something, it doesn’t mean he’ll turn it into action.

In its official itinerary for Trump’s visit to Israel and the disputed territories, the White House referred to Abbas as the leader of “Palestine”, which could be construed as a form of recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

In 2016, the Southern Baptist Convention adopted a resolution “on prayer and support for Israel” that “commit [ted] to bless Israel” and supported its “right.to exist as a sovereign nation”.

Trump ended his nine-day trip with a speech to USA troops in Sicily, where he recounted his visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy and his work to counter terrorism.

Furthermore, Trump’s dealings with Israel on its own terms have all been carefully calibrated so as not to make a Palestinian state untenable or destroy the boundaries of what Palestinians will reasonably accept.

His visit to Rome is the third stage of what is described as a “religious pilgrimage to the holy sites of the three great religions”. It is considered that Saudi Arabia and Israel may establish relations in the near future with the aim of moving together against Iran.

During Trump’s May 22-23 visit to Israel, he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Such a pact should be a part of any Israeli-Palestinian agreement.

Banners bearing the slogan “Two states, One Hope” featured in the demonstration organised by supporters of a Palestinian state, including the Israeli NGO Peace Now. Given a choice between someone who works toward getting there without explicitly admitting that he is doing so versus someone who endorses it in a speech with a host of qualifiers and then spends the next decade making excuses for why it can not happen, I choose the former.