President Trump made a brief trip to the West Bank on Tuesday for talks in the town of Bethlehem with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, after his visit with Israel on Monday.

“I’ve heard its one of the toughest deals of all”, Trump said of an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, “but I have a feeling we will get there eventually, I hope”.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt is reportedly returning to Israel on Thursday for talks in Jerusalem and Ramallah to follow-up the USA president’s historic two-day visit in Israel.

Trump arrived in Bethlehem in a motorcade, crossing a checkpoint at Israel’s controversial separation wall, and was greeted by Abbas and other dignitaries outside the presidential palace, The Washington Examiner reported.

“I’m personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement”, Trump said.

Protests were held in cities across the West Bank and in Gaza City yesterday against Mr Trump’s visit to the region. Drive them out of your holy land.Rejecting Donald Trump’s continuous attacks on Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari said that the U.S. President should rather discuss how to prevent Saudi Arabia from carrying out another 9/11 attack.

The White House made another unfortunate typo in a live video feed of Trump’s visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, by incorrectly spelling the museum “Vad Vanshem” – something that sounds closer to the name of a Dutch count.

Yet critics pointed out that while the symbolism of Trump’s visit was significant, there were precious few details on his plan for kickstarting negotiations. The U.S. has never recognized Israeli sovereignty over territory occupied in 1967, including east Jerusalem.

Israeli officials received the message but indicated they were looking for the United States to put more pressure on Arab countries to accept Israel first – only then would peace with the Palestinians be a possibility.

Iran hit back, accusing the U.S. of “spreading Iranophobia”.

Jews are allowed to visit but not pray there to avoid provoking tensions, but Palestinians fear Israel will seek to assert further control over the site.

The Israeli Ambassador to the United States couldn’t contain himself after President Donald Trump implied Israel is not located in the Middle East, putting his head in his hands in disbelief at the statement.

The President said that only when remembering the families “torn apart from everyone they loved, who suffered that awful darkness and evil, who endured the unbearable horror of the Holocaust, only then can we prevent this agony from ever repeating”. They all failed at bringing peace.

Mr Abbas’ Fatah party is at sharp odds with Islamist group Hamas, which is in power in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, leaving no unified Palestinian position on peace.