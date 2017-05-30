Trump says North Korea shows ‘great disrespect’ to China with missile

“We will never tolerate North Korea’s continued provocations that ignore repeated warnings by the worldwide community”, said Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

If the projectile is confirmed to be a ballistic missile, it would be the communist nation’s ninth missile test this year.

Yes, Mark. Pyongyang’s state media this morning released a statement saying it is a new type of “ultra-precision” missile, that can be launched from a mobile launch vehicle.

On Monday, the North fired off the missile, which flew some 400 km, into Japan’s exclusive economic zone – a move that prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to vow “concrete measures” in response. The launch, read the statement, “is clearly violating the United Nations resolution”.

“Japan absolutely can not tolerate North Korea’s repeated provocative actions”.

All said and done one thing is certain: there is no possibility of a missile war between North Korea and other competing powers or the United States of America precisely because any war would be disastrous for the war torn nations, as in the case of Afghanistan and Arab nations.

Nicknamed “The Bone”, the B-1B Lancer is a long-range, multi-mission bomber capable of flying intercontinental missions without refueling. The missile has toured about 280 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

James Mattis, the U.S. secretary of defence, in an interview that aired on Sunday before the launch, said the United States favoured diplomacy over war with North Korea, which he said would be “catastrophic”.

Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the South Korean defence ministry, said the exercise took place on Monday but declined to give further details.

“That the North repeated such provocations after the inauguration of our new leadership.is a direct challenge to our demand for peace and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”, the foreign ministry said. He says he wants to improve ties with North Korea.

He said: “As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the global community”.

All of this applies equally to the North’s nuclear test program, which has typically followed a similar pattern.

“If they’re not clear on what they are attempting to deter, they’re not going to have the effect they desire”, Mount said.

The bombers even approached an area 80 kilometers east of Gangneung, an eastern city near the Military Demarcation Line, which serves as the border between the two Koreas, it added.

“If this goes to a military solution, it is going to be tragic on an unbelievable scale”, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said earlier this month.

Outside analysts believe North Korea may be able to arm some of its shorter-range missiles with nuclear warheads, though the exact state of its secretive weapons program is unknown.

On May 21, Pyongyang sent a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.

North Korea was threatening the USA with its nuclear weapons, but its conventional weapons could cause huge devastation in South Korea, where half the population lives in the Seoul area, within firing range of North Korean artillery. It said last week it would allow a civic group to contact North Korea about potentially offering help in treating malaria, the first government approval on cross-border civilian exchanges since January 2016. It was met with condemnation from Washington and Pyongyang’s neighbours.