President Trump, right, beside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit at its new headquarters in Brussels, May 25, 2017.

Unveiling a memorial to the 9/11 attacks at NATO’s new headquarters in Brussels, the businessman-turned-politician used the highest possible profile platform of his first North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit to directly castigate 23 of the 28 members for spending enough on military.

US President Donald Trump makes his move and overtakes the prime minister of Montenegro.

“I’m disappointed that the President failed to reaffirm America’s commitment to Article 5“, the release stated.

European leaders hoped President Donald Trump would explicitly endorse NATO’s bedrock collective defense clause during his visit to Brussels on Thursday, after he spent the presidential campaign suggesting it was hollow.

The president will also see U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May who Thursday spoke to him about leaks from US officials regarding the Manchester attack. When Trump tried to lighten the mood with a joke about NATO’s gleaming new home base – “I never asked once what the new NATO Headquarters cost” – there was no laughter from his counterparts.

Mr Trump did not refer to the British Prime Minister’s irritation, expressed earlier in the day, over leaks to USA news media of intelligence that Britain gathered in the investigation of the Manchester case.

President Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate the source of those leaks. All people who cherish life must unite in finding, exposing and removing these killers and extremists and, yes, losers.

“The leaders of the Middle East have agreed at this unprecedented meeting to stop funding the radical ideology that leads to this terrible terrorism all over the globe”, Trump said. Trump, who said there is “no relationship we cherish more” than the one with the United Kingdom, declared the leaks “deeply troubling” and said he was asking the Justice Department to lead an investigation into the matter.

Stoltenberg’s remarks came following harsh criticism from Trump, who has slammed allies of the organisation for falling short of paying their spending share on the fourth leg of his first oversea trip in Brussels.

Tusk, along with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, also argued for the benefits of open trade and the Paris climate agreement that Trump is opposed to.

But they weren’t showing that because they want to work with President Trump, and they clearly believe – and that was very apparent in the language, the body language today – that this is a president that they need to win over. As the press watched, the two men exchanged a very firm handshake during their meeting, both men gripping tight, their faces showing the strain.