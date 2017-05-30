Trump stands by Kushner as Russian Federation crisis deepens

Following a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, Mr Trump returned to Washington to face a storm of media reports about Mr Kushner’s apparent inappropriate links with Russia, including claims that he sought to set up a back channel with Moscow, using the Russian embassy, in December.

‘If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a back-channel and didn’t reveal that, that’s a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of a security clearance’.

Controversy has grown in recent days around Kushner’s December meetings with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Russian banking executive Sergey Gorkov, and reports that he had discussed with Kislyak the possibility of setting up a secret communications channel with Moscow. On Sunday Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, told ABC’s This Week that reports about Kushner were “obviously very concerning … in the context of an election campaign where the Russians had been intervening to help Donald Trump and to hurt Hillary Clinton”.

The report, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with the Russians, who USA intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in Trump’s favor.

United States media also said the White House is creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the controversy, led by Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The Washington Post said Kushner’s secret communications proposal was made December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in NY, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by USA officials.

The team chose to communicate with Moscow through more official channels. The FBI and several congressional committees are now investigating contacts between Trump aides and Russian officials. Officials said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed USA sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call.

Mr Flynn served briefly as Mr Trump’s national security adviser but was sacked in February.

This deception left Mr Flynn vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians, Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, told Congress this month. Flynn remains under federal investigation in Virginia over his foreign business ties. “What that allows you to do is communicate in a discrete manner”.

However, he did concede that communications conducted using Russian diplomatic facilities – as the Washington Post reports that Kushner sought – ‘would be considered to be … somewhat compromised’.

Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser past year, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive.

Reuters has reported that Mr Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Mr Kislyak a year ago, including two phone calls between April and November.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Mr Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The request arrived last week at campaign headquarters in NY, according to a person familiar with the request.

Kelly appeared on Fox News Sunday, NBC’s Meet the Press and ABC’s This Week.