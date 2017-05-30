Trump takes on ‘#FakeNews’ in tweetstorm

Kushner had met with Kislyak and with top campaign adviser Michael Flynn a few days earlier and had asked Kislyak about the possibility of setting up a back channel of communications with the Kremlin during the transition, CBS News confirmed.

The Washington Post has previously reported that Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, told his superiors in Moscow that Kushner proposed a backchannel line of communication between the Trump transition team and the Russian government in December.

Kushner made his secret communications proposal on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in NY, according to intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by U.S. officials, the Post reported late Friday.

There has been no absolute denial from the White House, but Trump tweeted Saturday morning that “many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”.

Trump had stayed silent on the reports during his trip overseas, including after NBC News reported on Thursday that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is under scrutiny in the FBI’s Russian Federation probe.

President Trump tells the New York Times he has “total confidence” in his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Trump added in the statement that Kushner was “respected by virtually everyone”, and was busy working to help save the country “billions of dollars”.

Trump also said he trusts his 36-year-old senior adviser, Kushner, because he is a very good person.

According to U.S. media, the secret line was never established. Some foreign affairs experts said the move, while former president Barack Obama had weeks left in his term, anxious them that it could undermine USA security and some opposition Democrats have suggested that Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

Senior administration officials have brushed off concerns of a back-channel link.

“The point is, during the transition process, to open channels of communication with any country, back channel, up front is a good thing”. “So no, I would not be concerned about it”.

Kelly, the homeland security secretary, carried the same message on Sunday.

Shortly after Mr Trump’s remarks, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly made the rounds of Sunday television news shows to praise any so-called back channel communications, especially with Russian Federation, as “a good thing”.

Mr Trump immediately sought to dismiss recent news reports as “fake news“.

Trump, who made no public appearances Sunday, was expected to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, Trump was back on USA soil and back on the defensive Sunday.

Trump routinely criticized the media during his presidential campaign and after taking office, as well as the sources within the White House providing that information.

President Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (l.) next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House on May 10, 2017.

