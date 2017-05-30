Trump Takes on Media, Leakers Again on Twitter

President Donald Trump went on the offensive Sunday after returning from his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe to growing scandals at home over his administration’s communications with Russian officials, including an explosive report about Trump son-in-law and confidant Jared Kushner.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, he wrote.

Two of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are keeping their heads down.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has insisted that Jared Kushner’s plans to create a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team were perfectly “normal” and “acceptable”.

Kushner’s involvement in the proposed back channel, first reported by The Washington Post, which said he proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for the discussions, apparently to make them more hard to monitor.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at the end of his first global trip as president, to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Saturday. But they did not dismiss the idea that the administration would go outside normal USA government and diplomatic channels for communications with other countries. “So, generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is to communicate in a discreet manner”.

So what did Trump do upon returning to his embattled White House?

Until now, officials known to be under scrutiny, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort, have been exiled from Trump’s orbit.

CNN reported on Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into Kushner’s many roles on both Trump’s transition team and in the White House.

After some delay, a senior Trump administration official en route back to Washington briefed reporters for nearly 25 minutes, on matters from anti-terror cooperation to the administration’s view that the summit had been a smashing success – despite huge differences on climate change.

Trump, who had been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter during his nine-day trip overseas, resumed his favorite past-time with fury on Sunday, dismissing allegations of Russian Federation ties as “fake news” and “fabricated lies”. “#FakeNews is the enemy!” the U.S. leader wrote, spelling errors and all.

Investigators are also interested in a meeting Mr Kushner had with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, according to reports.

However, he did concede that communications conducted using Russian diplomatic facilities – as the Washington Post reports that Kushner sought – ‘would be considered to be … somewhat compromised’.

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and worldwide responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

Mr Trump’s private legal team, led by his NY lawyer, Mr Marc Kasowitz, was preparing to meet in Washington to face new questions about contact between Mr Kushner and representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

Apparently, the FBI director intervened in the elections in July 2016 based on a fake e-mail generated by the Russians from the Democrats to the Department of Justice trying to shut down the e-mail investigation of Clinton.

The whole storyline is suspicious.