Trump tells ‘confidants’ U.S. will leave Paris climate deal – Axios

Speaking of uncertainty, in a Face the Nation interview set to air on CBS on Sunday, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said that he was “quite certain the president is wide open on this issue as he takes in the pros and cons of that accord”. Earlier Saturday, Trump announced on Twitter that he would make a decision on the accord next week. The position makes the United States the lone holdout on endorsing the agreement during the G7 summit in Italy.

Mrs Merkel said the European Union nations had to “take our destiny into our own hands” although she emphasised the need to keep friendly relations with the United States and Britain, while stressing the importance of being good neighbours wherever possible, including with Russian Federation.

Mrs Merkel called the climate talks “very hard, if not to say, very unsatisfactory”.

Under Trump, who once called climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by China and wants to boost the USA coal industry, Washington has resisted intense pressure from its partners to commit to respecting the global 2015 accord on curbing carbon emissions.

“He came here to learn, he came here to get smarter and he came here to hear people’s views”. Trump had said he would listen to what United States partners have to say at the G7 before making a decision on how to proceed. “His basis for decision ultimately is going to be what’s best for the United States”. Trump can side with our closest allies, majorities of Americans in every state, faith leaders like the Pope, hundreds of businesses and investors, and nearly every single nation in the world or he can go with the reckless ideologues and most extreme fossil fuel hacks to put the profits of a few before the health of American families.

It would also be fiercely opposed at home by environmental activists and by American corporations that are investing heavily in cleaner technology.

“Europe, Canada and Japan stood up today and made a stand, revealing again how far Trump is out of step with the rest of the world on climate change“, Jennifer Morgan, Greenpeace’s global executive director, said in Sicily.

The G7 leaders meeting in Sicily vowed to fight protectionism, reiterating “a commitment to keep our markets open”, despite the Trump administration’s talk of an “America first” policy and continued criticism of Germany for its huge trade surplus. Trump has said he would give world leaders the chance to make their case for the accord. But according to Axios’ sources, Trump has already made his decision to ditch the pact, and that would definitely be consistent with his numerous past statements as one of the world’s most notorious deniers of the consensus scientific conclusion that human activity is the primary driver of global climate change.