Trump tells ‘confidants’ United States will leave Paris climate deal-Axios

The US president tweeted he would make his final decision on the Paris Agreement after his return to Washington. When questioned by Axios, Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks reiterated the President’s words. White House adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the president’s son-in-law and daughter, have joined Tillerson in advocating staying.

Trump could announce he is pulling the USA from the deal, which would trigger a withdrawal process that wouldn’t conclude until November 2020 at the earliest.

It is not clear whether Trump will commit to the deal, with Axios news reporting the president is keen to leave the pact, citing three sources close to the president with knowledge of the matter.

Trump has a penchant for floating ideas to gauge reactions, so his conversations – if they happened – could be just that.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his major debut on the worldwide stage at a United Nations global warming conference in Paris, where the new Liberal government, crowing cheerfully that Canada was back, helped to seal a major climate deal.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying.There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not”.

Mr Trump’s expression as he arrived last for the official G7 photo was consistent with his general expression all summit.

Donald Trump is pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord, several USA media outlets are reporting, even as the embattled American President returned home to a raging domestic political crisis after an eight-day, five-nation foreign tour replete with controversy.

The meeting’s final declaration reflected a stalemate between the USA and the six other participating countries, who are all strongly committed to the Paris accord.

The United States is the world’s biggest carbon emitter after China.

Paul Cook from Tearfund added: “This is a disappointing statement on climate change that does not go far enough in outlining how the G7 plans to meet the agreement to keep global warming well below 2°C made in Paris to tackle climate change“.

European leaders were little short of furious with Trump over his climate change stubbornness. The U.S., however, which was part of the accord originally, did not signal renewed support for the agreement.

“The mood of Article 5, the idea that we are all in this together, is not the mood he conveyed”, said Jon Alterman, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

He returns to Washington now to find the U.S. capital much the same as he left it – engulfed in the latest revelations about the federal investigation into his campaign’s contacts with Russian Federation and with questions about the future of his presidency still swirling.

The White House did not immediately respond to LTN’s request for comment.

If that holds, Trump will break with presidential precedent by not holding at least one lengthy question-and-answer session with the press while overseas.