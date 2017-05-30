Trump tells ‘confidants’ USA will leave Paris climate deal – Axios

Meanwhile, the other G7 nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy Japan and Britain, as well as the Presidents of the European Council and Commission got behind the measure.

During his campaign preceding the 2016 election, Trump summed up his stance on combating emissions by telling a SC crowd, “I want to use hair spray”. He also said during his presidential campaign that he would cancel the deal, and has infamously and repeatedly called global warming a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese (and scientists) – but Trump says a lot of things, and has, at least a few times, also hinted that he understood the threat of climate change.

A top White House adviser said the president’s views were evolving on the issue, but Trump wasn’t immediately swayed by arguments from Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and others to honor the Paris Agreement, brokered in 2015 by nearly 200 nations to slash fossil fuel emissions and boost funding to ease impacts of global warming.

The German chancellor made no secret of her irritation, describing the discussion with Trump on the issue as “difficult and unsatisfactory“. In the final communique, the six plus the European Union (EU) expressed their understanding for the US reviewing process, but “reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement”.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s numerous calls for US President Donald Trump not abandon the Paris Agreement will be answered this week. In addition to helping people from all backgrounds explore nature and our outdoor heritage, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. There was a “very intensive” exchange of views, she said.

President Trump said in a Twitter post he would make a decision on whether to support the Paris climate deal next week.

“We had very hard deliberations and discussions about trade but we found a reasonable solution”, Merkel said, stressing the G-7 statement’s commitment to open markets.

America’s exit from the Paris Agreement wouldn’t invalidate the accord, which still has the support of most of the world, including China, and is likely to proceed without US participation.

At the summit’s end, Mr Trump gave no closing press conference, presumably to avoid questions on his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s reported plans to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation, reported The Guardian.

In the aftermath of Trump’s election victory, the chairman of the Turnbull government’s backbench committee on the environment and energy, the Liberal MP Craig Kelly, said on Facebook the Paris agreement was now “cactus”.

Host nation Italy had hoped to talk about Europe’s migration crisis and problems in Africa, Reuters reported; on Saturday leaders from five African nations joined the summit.

There was also continued friction over global trade, with Trump, who got elected promising to put America first, blaming multilateral commerce deals for U.S. trade deficits and demanding what he terms a “level playing field”.

Accusations from USA intelligence agencies that Russia intervened in the US election to help Trump, and investigations into his campaign’s contacts with Russian officials, have dogged his presidency and prevented him from delivering on a campaign promise to get close to Moscow.

“Having been a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation officer, under President Bush and President Obama”, Mattis responded, “and then having been back there in Brussels representing the Department of Defense under President Trump… this is a consistent message that we have given the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation nations”. The United States is the world’s biggest carbon emitter after China.

Climate was among the most disputed issues separating Trump from other leaders at the two-day meeting on the Sicilian coast.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said earlier that if Trump is faced with a choice between growing the economy and fighting global warming, Trump will choose the economy.

“I hope they decide in the right way”, said Italy’s prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni.