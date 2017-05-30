Trump tells confidants USA will quit Paris climate deal

World leaders had hoped to put out a statement of consensus on the Paris Agreement which is created to cut global carbon emissions but Mr Trump took to social media to say he would make up his mind next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, speaks with President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou as they attend a round table meeting of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Earlier on Saturday, the President tweeted from Italy that he would make his final decision next week as to whether the USA will remain in the Paris Accord.

The Group of 7, or G7, is comprised of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK; the European Union also participates.

It was noted his attitude to climate change was one of the major hurdles during the summit in Sicily – the first time he has met his fellow G7 leaders as a group.

But Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic advisor, on Friday said the president had told his G7 colleagues that he regarded the environment as important.

Trump, who once said the concept of global warming “was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”, repeatedly vowed to pull out of the Paris deal during his election campaign, but has sidestepped the issue since taking office.

Reportedly speaking to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States, he said the country would drop its commitment to the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015 under Barack Obama.

It was a meeting of mixed outcome with Trump and his G7 colleagues finally agreeing on trade/protectionism but not climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron struck a more positive note, saying the talks had been useful.

“Issues about domestic climate change policy in the United States is a matter for the Trump administration”, Frydenberg said. The agreement was entered into under the Obama Administration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the discussion on climate change had been “very unsatisfactory”, adding “we have a situation of six against one”.

The deal was considered a breakthrough after the collapse of the Copenhagen climate talks in 2009, and aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. Saudi investment in USA arms and cooperation on terrorism seem to have led to a change of heart, and he was more comfortable with King Salman and other Arab leaders like Egypt's el-Sisi than with the likes of Angela Merkel later in the trip.