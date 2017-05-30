Trump to leave Paris climate deal

Chancellor Angela Merkel believes firmly in strong German – U.S. relations and is simply being honest with the United States when she flags up policy differences with Washington, her spokesman said on Monday.

The G7 leaders also agreed to keep the ban on protectionism that existed in previous statements, which was a win for the six that had been pushing Trump to come around to their view of free trade.

Speaking after the close of the G7 summit, which saw all the world leaders involved except Trump recommitting to the Paris climate deal, Merkel said the time to rely on others was “somewhat over”. Earlier Saturday, Trump announced on Twitter that he would make a decision on the accord next week.

Peace in the Middle East: Instead of criticizing the Saudi regime or encouraging a more democratic way of governing, Trump was decidedly diplomatic: “We are not here to lecture – we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship”.

But Mattis, in an interview to air today on a CBS talk show, said Trump was “wide open” on the Paris climate deal. “Today if the USA really chooses to leave the Paris agreement, the world will move on with building a clean and secure future”.

President Donald Trump has allegedly informed his confidants that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, as it threatens with the closure of factories and plants all over the country in the upcoming years, Sputnik reported.

The agreement required the ratification of at least 55 states, representing 55 percent of global emissions.

The Paris deal is the world’s first comprehensive climate agreement, set out in 2015, with the aim of keeping the global average rise in temperatures below 2C. For this, the key was reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and cutting the greenhouse gas emissions. However, as the second largest polluter on earth, the Paris deal would be in great jeopardy.

One expert group ran a worst-case computer simulation of what would happen if the US does not curb emissions, but other nations do meet their targets. Obama said the United States would cut emissions immediately, with a target of 28 per cent by 2025, while Xi Jinping said China would seek to ensure its emissions peaked by 2030 and then fall.

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom.

Despite disagreements on the climate goals, G7 leaders has demonstrated unity on the issues of worldwide trade and security. In this time, it’s feasible Trump could change his mind, the administration source said.

Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, told reporters at the G-7 summit Friday that the president was growing more attuned to the European stance on climate change. “I’m quite certain the president is wide open on this issue as he takes in the pros and cons of that accord”, Mattis said in an interview aired Sunday by USA broadcaster CBS.

A tough debate is expected on issues like trade and climate change, already raised in Brussels at talks between Mr Trump and European Union leaders on Thursday.

Several organizations pressed Trudeau to make sure there is a better result when Canada hosts the G7 summit next year in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.