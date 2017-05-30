Trump to mark Memorial Day with Arlington visit

During a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, President Donald Trump honored USA military members who died while serving their country.

Before joining the Trump administration, Secretary Kelly served as the top Marine commander in Iraq. “We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice and service, but of the sacrifice made by their families and loved ones they left behind – special, special people”. The son of the retired Marine lieutenant general, Robert, also a Marine, died in 2010 after he stepped on a land mine while on patrol in Afghanistan.

“While we can not know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying”, he said.

In his speech, Trump offered the nation’s respect to Gold Star families and told the stories of some slain soldiers, like Maj. “Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the U.S.!” Trump said. “I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free”.

Participating in the somber, annual observance at Arlington National Cemetery yesterday, Trump recounted the stories of Green Beret Capt Andrew D Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard as Byers’ tearful parents and Horton’s emotional widow looked on.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump was widely criticized for verbally sparring with Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father of Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed in 2004 during the Iraq War.

To all Gold Star families, Trump said of their lost service members: “They each had their own names, their own stories, their own handsome dreams”.

“Every time you see the sun rise over this blessed land, please know your fearless sons and daughters pushed away the knife and delivered for us all that great and glorious dawn”, Trump said.

This was Trump’s first public appearance since returning from a nine-day foreign trip.

Trump also posted comments about Memorial Day on Twitter, including: “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America”. Home of the free, because of the fearless.

Before the remarks, Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, touching it for a long moment before stepping away.

The president was joined at the ceremony by Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and several members of his staff.

“It is Memorial Day 2017”, Pence said.