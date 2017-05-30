Trump tweets criticism of Germany after Merkel questioned United States reliability

President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

Merkel, Europe’s de facto leader, told a packed beer hall rally in Munich that the days when her continent could rely on others was “over to a certain extent”.

“Precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly”.

The chancellor’s spokesman said German-American relations remained a “firm pillar” of the country’s foreign policy amid intense debate about her speech on Sunday calling on the European Union to take its destiny into its own hands.

Merkel had described the climate change talks at the G7 meeting as “very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud pose for a group photo during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017.

Nonetheless, Berlin is ready to work with other countries if Washington proves problematic on climate and trade policy – a point underlined by Merkel’s plans to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang this week.

Merkel indirectly warned Trump he risked isolating the United States: “Anyone who today puts on national blinkers and no longer has eyes for the world around him is, I am convinced, ultimately out on a limb”.

“But we need to know we must fight for our own future, as Europeans, for our destiny”, she said.

Martin Schulz, Merkel’s challenger for the chancellor job in September elections, appeared to find common ground with the German chancellor. Read Also: Modi’s Berlin visit signals Asia pivot for Atlanticist MerkelYesterday on the first day of his Germany visit, Modi held informal discussions over dinner with Chancellor Merkel on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues like the Brexit consequences, trade and radicalisation in the context of recent terror attacks in Europe.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has harshly criticized Donald Trump, saying the United States president’s actions have “weakened the West” and his “short-sighted” policies have hurt European Union interests.

But Almut Möller, Head of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office and Senior Policy Fellow, believes Merkel’s latest remarks should be taken in a more modest light.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest United States arms deal in American history, worth $110 billion over the next decade and including ships, tanks and anti-missile systems.

However, while six of the seven G7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to cut emissions and slow global warming, Trump said he needed more time to decide if the USA would abandon the accord. Mr. Obama, whom the German Chancellor has referred to in the past as a “friend”, said she was one of his “most favourite world leaders” during his presidency.

The comments from Mattis come after Trump tweeted on Saturday he would take a decision “next week” on whether to stick to or renege on the Paris accord.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded by tweeting on Tuesday: “We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”.

“I’ve never seen her in 12 years give up on anything”, she said.

Both corroding relationships have always been goals of Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising speculation about Trump’s rhetoric and actions being more in line with the Kremlin than many of America’s closest European allies.