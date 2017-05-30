It has emerged the the suicide bomber who attacked a concert arena in Manchester spoke to his brother in Libya, only minutes before the blast.

Police hunting the “network” behind his attack said they had made “significant” arrests and seized “very important” items in raids linked to the investigation.

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech during a General Election campaign event in central London Friday May 26, 2017. The youngest fatality of the attack was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos; of the 59 injured, a dozen were under the age of 16, authorities confirmed. He reportedly flew to Manchester from the German City last Thursday.

Once the shock of the attack has subsided, May will also face questions about the intelligence failings that allowed bomber Salman Abedi, who was known to authorities, to carry out a deadly attack.

While Corbyn may face criticism for his comments, he is trying to win back the many Labour supporters who turned away from the party in the aftermath of then Prime Minister Tony Blair’s decision to back President George W. Bush in the 2003 Iraq war.

While a number of media outlets are reporting that Greater Manchester Police will no longer share information about the investigation with USA intelligence experts, other forms of cooperation between the two countries will continue, NPR’s Frank Langfitt reports from London.

But one thing is very clear: United Kingdom officials are upset about the leaks, which they blame on USA officials. Three were detained during raids on homes in south Manchester on Wednesday and one was arrested on Tuesday.

Dagdoug said Hashem Abedi had been in frequent contact with Salman Abedi and was aware of the plans to attack the concert. While Abedi’s family was well-known in Manchester, Abedi himself did not attend many gatherings, Fadl said.

In addition, officials in Libya said they arrested another brother, Hashem Abedi, and their father, Ramadan Abedi.

No connection so far has been found to the Muslim Brotherhood, say British intelligence officials. Police say they think they are searching for a ‘network‘.

Before his arrest in Tripoli yesterday, Abedi’s father said his son had been affected by the death.

“Critical“, which means the government and security services believes an attack is imminent, was put in place this week and saw the deployment of 1,000 troops of the British army to assist police in their duties, with an option to expand the deployment to 5,000.

Abedi was reported on Wednesday to have been a college dropout who had recently become radicalized.

The bombing, targeting as it did children and teenagers, has caused revulsion across the world.

Of particular concern to British investigators was the possibility that the bombmaker was still at large and may be planning to strike again. Interior minister Amber Rudd said the official threat risk remained at its highest level, “critical“, meaning another attack is expected imminently.

Other venues across Britain have been reviewing their security. Hopkins said that medical examiners had finished identifying all of the victims and that an off-duty police officer was among the dead.