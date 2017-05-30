Trump will reportedly exit Paris climate deal, making us a rogue nation

In Israel and the West Bank, he pointedly did not back America’s long-standing support for a two-state solution to the intractable peace process. He also made the allies nervous by failing to affirm the Article V commitment to mutual defense.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to White House in Washington, Saturday, May 27, 2017, as they return from Sigonella, Italy. Trump has said he would give world leaders the chance to make their case for the accord.

The president did not mention the impasse in his only public remarks after the summit to United States troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily.

Axios notes that “Although Trump made it clear during the campaign and in multiple conversations before his overseas trip that he favored withdrawal, he has been known to abruptly change his mind”.

As Trump headed home, European officials were left with mixed feelings: relief that he had been patient enough to listen to their arguments and unsettled by a Jekyll-and-Hyde figure who is still finding his way on the big policy issues.

Yet those questions are sure to persist, particularly given Trump’s remarkable lashing of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies in Brussels.

Trump called it a “tremendously productive meeting” that concluded “a truly historic week”, but he seemed to be the only one sharing this opinion. If the United States pull out, this will amplify the signalling effect that Trump has already had in boosting fossil fuels through rhetoric and removing regulations. The announcement on the final day of the US president’s first worldwide trip comes after he declined to commit to staying in the sweeping climate deal, resisting intense global pressure from his peers at the summit. “The mood he conveyed is you guys are a bunch of freeloaders”.

The final G-7 statement, issued after two days of talks in the seaside town of Taormina, said the U.S.

“It is better for USA to withdraw from the Paris Accord completely rather than remain and undermine it from within”. After the meeting ended Saturday, Trump tweeted, “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!“.

Trump takes aim at White House leaks.

Trump’s tweets came as the media reported that the White House was preparing to establish a “war room” to combat mounting questions about ties between Russian Federation and his presidential campaign. It “lies significantly above emissions that would result from current policies”.

Even with the US doing what it promised under the Paris agreement, the world is likely to pass that 2 degree mark, many scientists said.

From the start, he set a new direction.

Another initative called “Business Backs Low-Carbon USA” has been making similar appeals since November 2016, when Trump was elected president.

Trump, according to one person familiar with his thinking, believed he was facing more of a communications problem than a legal one, despite the intensifying inquiries.

If that holds, Trump will break with presidential precedent by not holding at least one lengthy question-and-answer session with the press while overseas.