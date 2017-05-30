Trump Yelled at Abbas, ‘You Tricked Me,’ Israeli TV Reports

European leaders he met with at the Group of 7 summit in Sicily have been pressuring Trump to stay in the accord, arguing that America’s leadership on climate is crucial.

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was caught on microphone badmouthing the media to President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, shortly after the two landed in Tel Aviv (video below).

I want you to know how much we appreciate the change in American policy on Iran which you enunciated so clearly just an hour ago. The president said recent terrorist attacks in Manchester, England and Egypt underscored the need for the U.S.to “defeat terrorism and protect civilization”. Netanyahu said that the U.S.is committed to maintaining Israel’s military advantage in the Middle East. He reiterated the Palestinians’ demands, including establishing a capital in East Jerusalem, territory Israel claims as well, insisting that “our problem is not with the Jewish religion, it’s with the occupation and settlements, and with Israel not recognizing the state of Palestine”. Trade was a big topic, with Cohn saying the United States’ guiding principle will be “we will treat you the way you treat us”, suggesting that retaliatory tariffs could be imposed. There were lots of “firsts” in Trump’s oversees trip to Israel, one of America’s most trusted allies.

While reaching out in partnership, Trump was clear regarding the choice: “There can be no coexistence with this violence”. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them.

The businessman-turned-president, Donald Trump signed an arms deal worth more than $300 billion with Riyadh, before delivering a strong message of support for Israel. “He came to calm traditional Israeli fears.It strengthens their sense of security and that is why they welcomed him so nicely in Saudi Arabia“, he added.

Yet those questions are sure to persist, particularly given Trump’s remarkable lashing of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies in Brussels. The project is normalization of diplomatic relations between the Israeli regime and the Arab countries.

TRUMP: Making peace, however, will not be easy.

Abbas said he was keen to “keep the door open to dialogue with our Israeli neighbors”. “The mood he conveyed is you guys are a bunch of freeloaders”. I believe that together we could roll back Iran’s march of aggression and terror in this region and we can thwart Iran’s unbridled ambition to become a nuclear weapon state.

Trump’s surprise announcement, in the form of a tweet on the final day of his lengthy worldwide trip, comes after Trump declined to commit to staying in a sweeping climate deal, refusing to give into intense global pressure.

He was not accompanied by any Israeli government officials, but was joined instead by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, as well as Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich.

Trump’s nine-day, five-stop global tour resulted in few tangible policy achievements.

“So many young, attractive innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life”, Trump said, echoing the theme he presented during his meetings with Arab leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At NATO, the White House touted the alliance’s commitment to boosting defense spending, though the resolution was essentially a continuation of a pact agreed to two years earlier.

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump partook in a ceremonial sword dance.

He appeared particularly comfortable in the setting. Cohn stressed Friday that the president was simply being critical of the US trade deal with Germany.

But Trump departed for Europe having offered no real indication of a path forward on one of the world’s most intractable disputes.