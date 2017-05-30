Turkey calls for ouster of top United States envoy leading anti-IS coalition

President Donald Trump walks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his auto following his visit to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Shortly afterward, chaos begins, which the police in D.C. said was a “brutal attack on peace protesters” by a member of Erdogan’s security detail.

The fight ultimately left 12 people injured and led to two arrests.

“Violence is never an appropriate response to free speech, and we support the rights of people everywhere to free expression and peaceful protest”, said the statement.

The State Department summoned Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic after bodyguards for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan violently attacked protesters Tuesday.

-Turkish tensions compounded by a spat over US war strategy against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Mehmet Tankan, 31, said he was one of a dozen protesters outside the ambassador’s residence chanting anti-Erdogan slogans when the brawl broke out.

But the Turkish Embassy said the demonstrators were aggressively provoking Turkish-Americans who had gathered to greet the president, and they in turn responded in self-defence.

“This kind of thing cannot go un-responded to diplomatically”, said McCain, suggesting that the U.S. sue the Turkish government if the bodyguards responsible for the violence can’t be identified. But D.C.’s police chief said on Wednesday that some may be protected by diplomatic immunity.

Speaking with broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu accused McGurk of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group inside Turkey fighting the government as part of a more than 30-year insurgency over minority rights.

Turkey’s president told the United States it will not join any military operations that include Kurdish fighters in Syria.

Newsham said D.C. police are working with the Secret Service and State Department to identify the people who instigated the violence, and whether the men in dark suits, some with guns, are members of Erdogan’s protective detail. Now, CNN reports that some of the culprits behind the assaults were actually Turkish security officials.

“After all, they violated American laws in the United States of America, so you can not have that happen in the United States of America”.

The meeting of the Turkish envoy and the USA official took place at the State Department on Wednesday, and comes amid an outcry among U.S. lawmakers.

A video shows the Turkish President standing near his vehicle as the fighting ensued, before turning his back and walking into the embassy.