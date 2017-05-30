Twin Explosions in East Jakarta Part of Global Terrorist Attack

The attack was the deadliest in Indonesia since January 2016, when seven people were killed, five of them attackers, after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the capital. Some of the footage shows people panicking, screaming and running away from the terminal.

“The executors of the attack on the Indonesian police in Jakarta are ISIS fighters”, the statement read.

In a televised address Thursday, President Joko Widodo said he had ordered a thorough probe and was “urging all citizen across the nation to stay calm and remain united”.

Police said Wednesday’s attack had targeted officers, using pressure cookers packed with explosives.

Analysts described the claim as credible and said they believed Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a local network of IS-linked militants, carried out the bombing.

“I offer my deepest sympathy for the victims and families of the victims”, he said.

Police have identified the bombers as Ichwanul Nurul Salam, 40, and Ahmad Sukri, 32, both from West Java province, said Col. Arif Makhfudiharto, chief of the West Java anti-terror squad.

Police found a sales invoice dated May 22 from a store in Padalarang, West Java, showing the purchase of a pressure cooker, metal plates, nails, ball bearings, cable switchers and other bomb-making materials.

A gun and suicide attack in Jakarta left four attackers and four civilians dead in January a year ago, and was the first assault claimed by the Islamic State group in Southeast Asia. Most of those incidents have been blamed on the now-defunct regional terrorist network Jemaah Islamiyah.

Bombs ripped through a carpark of the busy Kampung Melayu bus terminal minutes apart, just after 9pm, killing three policemen and wounding five other officers and five civilians.

“The glass at the corridor seven [bus stop], where passengers alight, was smashed to pieces”, Transjakarta president director Budi Kaliwono said, adding that the Transjakarta service would continue, but would not stop at Kampung Melayu.

The terminal is a local hub served by minibuses and buses.

Authorities continued to collect evidence on Thursday, with National Police Spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto saying they believe the perpetrators were “related” to Islamic State.

Numerous recent IS-linked plots in Indonesia have been botched or foiled, with analysts saying that many of the country’s militants lack the capacity to launch serious attacks.

A new threat has emerged in the past several years from extremists who sympathize with the Islamic State group.