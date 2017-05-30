Twitter reacts to Cavaliers pulling away from Celtics in Game 5

Ainge acquired Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade in two separate deals to play alongside Paul Pierce. The Celtics led 57-47 at the break. The Thunder lost to Miami in five games, a series that made James a champion for the first time.

The Heat built its own Big 3 to topple the Celtics’, and they succeeded in doing so during the 2011 and 2012 playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers star had four fouls in the first half, the first time that had ever happened according to ESPN.

The performance helped the Cavs overcome a 16-point deficit and grab a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

It’s the best rivalry in the National Basketball Association, two teams not afraid to mix it up with each other, but when Cavaliers players were asked about the Warriors after eliminating the Celtics Thursday night, there was nothing but respect.

Irving, who scored a career-playoff-high 42 points, rolled his left ankle with 1:49 left in his 21-point third quarter but is expected to play Thursday.

The Celtics have to know they let one get away Tuesday night, but may well have just fallen victim to the fatigue that resulted from the dramatic – and totally unexpected – win in Game 3.

James closed it with 15 points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining for a 106-97 lead.

“That’s no excuse. They played well, but we’ve just got to play better, be more physical”. “If we defend, then we’re going to always give ourselves a good chance to win”. “We definitely needed that effort from him”.

Horford couldn’t have been more right in his assessment of the Celtics.

Interestingly enough, though, the Boston defensive ace was torched in this series by Irving.

The Celtics left TD Garden after their Game 2 beat-down anything but sure they could give their fans at least one more home game.

It’s one of the numerous reasons Cleveland shot 56.5 percent from the floor in Game 5’s blowout win.

What’s at stake for the Cavs is a third consecutive trip to the Finals, where the Golden State Warriors are already waiting.

“Playing in this league, you can’t take anything for granted”, Warriors guard Stephen Curry said.

Thomas, who was involved heavily in Boston’s free-agent recruiting process last summer, including traveling with the team to make a pitch to Kevin Durant in the Hamptons, said he hasn’t talked potential targets yet with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Who are the most likely “X” factors? The franchise is now at a crossroads with respect to its present and future. And with the NBA Finals set to begin on June 1, regardless of when the Eastern Conference Finals end, there have been questions as to how that layoff would impact the status of head coach Steve Kerr.