Tyronn Lue: Kyrie Irving capable of shouldering load for Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston did a better job bringing help against LeBron and doubling him at times, but even when isolated he just did not look like the guy who carved up Boston (and IN, and Toronto) this postseason.

“His X-rays and all of the information that they gathered is being sent to another specialist”, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters prior to Tuesday’s game in Cleveland.

In the moments after the Celtics completed a remarkable comeback victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, forward Kelly Olynyk made a decision to get Thomas on a FaceTime connection to celebrate.

Led by Kyrie’s career night, the Big Three did nearly all the heavy lifting on Tuesday night – combining for 93 points, the most Cleveland’s power troika has ever tallied in a Playoff game. It was the first time in his 14-year career he had that many fouls in the first half.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Kevin Love 28 for Cleveland.

“In the back of my mind, I was like, I’m saying to myself, ‘We can not – they can not tie up this series, ‘” Irving said.

Where was Al Michaels, who made the legendary call for the legendary Olympic hockey game in Lake Placid in 1980, when we needed him last night in Cleveland, calling the shots for TNT?

Smart was 5-of-6 from three in the second half (on some tough shots), and as a team the Celtics were 11-of-22 from deep after halftime. He showed no signs of lingering issues, though, beating several defenders off the dribble and handing out seven assists.

Fighting to keep their season alive, the Celtics aren’t giving an inch despite playing without All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, who may need surgery on a hip injury.

Complicating the Cavaliers’ first-half pickle was the foul trouble LeBron James found himself in – picking up his fourth personal with 6:46 to play in the second period.

Irving also rolled an ankle on a drive and bucket with 1:47 left in the third but was able to stay in the game. Me, personally, I didn’t have it.LeBron James, so dominant in the playoffs, scored only 11 points on 4 of 13 from the field.

Stevens would rather play Kelly Olynyk (15 points in Game 3) and Jonas Jerebko (10 points) than Johnson anyway.

“He’s got to be aggressive, get downhill, play like he’s been playing, play confident”, said Smith after practice Monday. “That’s all I’ve got to say about my performance”.

“After Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left rattled home to lift Boston to a 111-108 triumph, Thomas texted all of his teammates with words of praise and support”, Chris Forsberg of ESPN wrote.

Cleveland also committed 16 turnovers that Boston turned into 14 points.

Bradley shot just 7 of 19 from the field.

After allowing the Celtics to seize the early momentum in Game 4, the Cavs barely gave them the chance in Game 5. Jae Crowder added 18 as the Cavs outscored Boston in the second half, 65-42. “For whatever reason, all that changed in the second half”.

“You have to have some type of adversity to be successful”, James said. “They were unbelievable. Irving was incredible at the end of the third, and then obviously LeBron had all those baskets in the fourth”. Boston dropped a 117-104 decision as a four-point home underdog in Game 1 before getting embarrassed in a 130-86 defeat two nights later as a five-point home underdog.