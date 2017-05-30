Tyronn Lue Takes Shot at Warriors When Comparing Them to Celtics

He had just eight points and seven rebounds in Game 4 on Monday.

“Eastern Conference finals, that’s the biggest stage I’ve ever been on”, Thomas said at the team’s practice facility in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs heading into their NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors, and the Cavaliers All-Star forward thinks that’s kind of a joke. Jae Crowder got the Celtics off to a quick start with 10 points in the first quarter to finish with 18 points for the game. “Thirty teams suit up every year trying to get to this point, and only two teams do”.

Despite going through the East playoffs at 12-1 and appearing destined for a rematch against the Golden State Warriors for months, the Cavs pushed off thoughts of what awaits them in Oakland next week.

Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State-Durant and the Warriors still haven’t lost a game in the playoffs, sweeping the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs in the conference finals. LeBron James is striving to prove himself as the G.O.A.T.

The Cavaliers set a team playoff record for points in a half and lead the Celtics 75-57.

In the video above, watch a recap of the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics. “The way he’s playing, he’s deserving of all the credit he’s getting”, Irving said before listing some of the Celtics who shone in Thomas’ absence. In Game 2, he scored 53 points – one shy of John Havlicek’s franchise record.

While the Cavs routinely discussing the Warriors during the 2015-16 season after losing to them in the 2015 Finals, the Warriors were not a common topic around the team over the past several months. Isaiah (Thomas) goes down and they’re running a totally different offense than we prepared for so it’s been tough on us.

From the time the Cavaliers finished off an historic comeback in last year’s Finals, coming back from a 3-1 deficit, the sports world pondered what the Warriors’ revenge might look like. He also wants to play until he’s 40 years old. “Drawing two defenders and no matter if you win or lose, if you make the right play, it’s OK”.

“We’re definitely disappointed. I felt like if we weren’t, it would be a problem”, Bradley said.

“It’s been challenging for us to kind of – plays out of time-out, kind of been killing us on ATOs and keeping us off balance, but in the second half we kind of got a little bit of rhythm, and think we’ll be better in Game 5″.