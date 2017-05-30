UI Shuts Down After Students Protest

The University of Ibadan has immediately shut down academic activities asking students to vacate the tertiary institution before 6:00 pm on Monday, May 29.

“All the undergraduate students should leave halls of residence on or before 6pm today”, the Vice Chancellor said in a terse statement.

At a congress at the weekend, the students had reportedly passed a resolution to disrupt the forthcoming examinations of the institution if they were not provided with identity cards.

The students took over the busy Mokola-Ojoo road, causing a gridlock while calling on the school authority to accede to their demands.

The students also resolved that there will not be any examinations if the university fails to issue it ID cards which were paid for last session and this session at the rate of 650 and 1,300 respectively.

He also shifted the first-semester exam slated to start on Tuesday to Monday, July 17, 2017.

It issued a circular, informing deans of faculties that students’ registration forms and other valid university instruments would be considered as sufficient for admission into examination halls in the coming examination.

Students of the premier university had earlier staged a protest on the streets of Ibadan lamenting what they tagged the insensitive disposition of the university management to their security and welfare.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

