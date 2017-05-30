UK MI5 intelligence to investigate itself after Manchester attack – Home Secretary

British police have arrested a 16th person in connection with last week’s suicide bombing in Manchester, Reuters reported Monday.

– Police arrest a 23-year-old man in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Manchester, suggesting authorities are widening their net in the hunt for accomplices.

Six days after 22-year-old Salman Abedi launched his attack on a pop concert, killing 22 people, a British minister said that members of the suicide bomber’s network could still be at large.

Asked during an interview on BBC television whether some of the group were still at large, Rudd said: “Potentially”.

The attack came exactly two months after a 52-year-old British citizen drove a vehicle into pedestrians at Westminster and fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer.

But it still remains at “severe“, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Police officers guard the entrance to a street in the Moss Side area of Manchester on May 28, 2017 during an operation.

On Friday, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace told CNN in Manchester that there are “over 400 investigations now ongoing by the security services and police into terrorist planning or people thinking about terrorist planning”.

“Until the operation is complete, we can’t be entirely sure that it is closed”.

Also Sunday, MI5, the United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, acknowledged an inquiry into how it handled warnings from the public about Abedi.

Of those arrested in Britain in connection with the attack in which 22 people died, 14 men remain in custody for questioning, the police said.

Abedi reportedly returned from Libya only a few days before the attack which killed 22 people, including seven children under 18, but police are still trying to establish the extent of his wider network.

Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of Abedi’s network, but expect to make more arrests.

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation into the bombing meant that intelligence experts had chose to lower the threat level from its highest rating “critical“, meaning an attack could be imminent, to “severe“.

The government is facing criticism after acknowledging that Abedi was on security services’ radar, but wasn’t a major focus of investigation.

The murderer had been a former “subject of interest” to MI5, but Ms Rudd said: “The intelligence services are still collecting information about him and about the people around him”.

The 18-year-old was killed in the blast shortly after her favourite artist Ariana Grande left the stage at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

Sunday afternoon (local time) Greater Manchester Police carried out further raids.

Early this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned United Kingdom security chiefs that the the Libyan-born Islamist was planning an attack on British soil, according to the Mail on Sunday.