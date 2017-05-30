UK opposition leader Corbyn says he would ensure Brexit deal

“We have to look at the evidence that is there at the time to make that fatal decision one way or the other”.

Kevin Maguire described Mr Corbyn’s interaction with Mr Paxman by writing: “Corbyn adopting the tone with Paxo of a kindly neighbour explaining to the oddball next door why the bins must be put out on a Tuesday”. “But she is a weathercock who believes in very little”, Farage said.

May, who was at times heckled by the audience during the televised questioning, was asked by a serving policeman about “devastating” cuts to police numbers during her six-year tenure as interior minister.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, both contenders in just 10 days to win the keys to 10 Downing Street faced a tough grilling Monday at the hands of a presenter known as the Rottweiler of broadcasting.

He said: “We have to cut off the funds for IS, cut off the arms for IS, cut off their publicity as well, but also bring about a peace process in Syria by reconvening the Geneva talks, including all the neighbouring countries as well as Iran, but also bring about a constructive dialogue in Libya, so we don’t have huge areas of that country, with all its oil wealth, ungoverned and a prey for this kind of thing”. “Sometimes you have to be hard in order to do that”, she said.

Mrs May also reaffirmed that she would walk away from the forthcoming Brexit negotiations without a deal rather than accept a “bad” deal. “In negotiations you have to recognise that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price”.

First up was Corbyn, who took questions from the audience, including one on why he was so “ruthless” in his determination to help people living in poverty.

For Labour, shadow cabinet member Barry Gardiner said of Mr Corbyn: “Jeremy connected with the audience”.

Later, interviewing the Prime Minister, Mr Paxman won some.

Mr Corbyn defended his description of the Palestinian group Hamas as “friends” and his comment that the killing of Osama bin Laden by U.S. special forces had been a “tragedy”. “And he could have been”, he said.

“You should never be so high and mighty you can’t listen to somebody else and learn something from them”, he said.

In 2010, Corbyn said about Hamas during a television interview: “‘You have to recognize that the reality is they have a great deal of support, they have a great deal of respect from a lot of Palestinians who wouldn’t necessarily politically agree with them but recognize they are serious, hard-working and they are not corrupt”. She invited Paxman to read into that what he wished too.

But Paxman set the tone by saying that if he were an European Union negotiator who had observed all her recent flip flops, he would think of her as a “blowhard who collapses at the first sound of gunfire”.

“Jeremy Corbyn is saying we can promise you this, we can promise you this, we can promise you this and she is saying no, there’s going to be another two million people over 75 in the next 10 years”.