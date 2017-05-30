UK PM May’s Conservatives see poll lead narrow again

“And it couldn’t have been more different to Jeremy Corbyn – who flannelled under pressure and couldn’t get past 30 years of words and deeds that put him on the wrong side of the British people”.

The ORB poll for the Sunday Telegraph had Tories down two points in the past week on 44%, six points ahead of Corbyn’s Labour on 38% (up four points), with Lib Dems on 7% (unchanged) and Ukip on 5% (down two).

“We need to face up to the fact that there are going to be extra costs and we think this is the best way to handle it and I think the audience responded well to that honesty”.

“He could be prime minister in two weeks time and I don’t know what he would do on Brexit and neither does the country”.

The Prime Minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn separately faced questions from a studio audience, followed by an interview by broadcaster Jeremy Paxman.

Mr Corbyn said: “There will be no deals”.

Asked whether he would provide backing for fighters taking on the Islamic State terror group in Syria, Mr Corbyn said that the anti-IS forces on the ground were “complex and sometimes fighting each other”.

“In an admission that may fear concerns over whether Mr Corbyn has the strength to run the nation, he admitted he had been overruled by his own party on Trident, telling Paxman:” This manifesto is the product of the views of the Labour party, of party conference decisions and of the views put forward by the Shadow Cabinet…

The then Labour leader was asked whether he had the experience and weight to lead the country. Most people are so busy with their day to day lives, they are not eating and breathing politics in the same way we political commentators are.

The newspaper claimed Mrs May’s joint chiefs of staff Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy were at loggerheads over the original social care plan, which would have seen people facing uncapped costs until they were down to their last £100,000 of assets, including the value of their home.

Mrs May replied: “I think you have to. Sometimes you have to be hard in order to do that”.

May said she and her party want to build a “first class national health service”.

The studio audience has been selected for balance.

Mrs May said that when she took office she felt the most important thing was to maintain “stability” in order to get on with Brexit, but that she had found that her opponents wanted to “frustrate” the process.

Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin said a deal between the SNP and Labour “would mean Jeremy Corbyn propped up by a weak and unstable coalition just days before the Brexit negotiations start – putting at risk the deal we need to get”.