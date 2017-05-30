UK PM May says prepared to leave EU without a Brexit deal

Theresa May reiterated how she would walk away with no Brexit deal from Brussels if it was not good enough, while Jeremy Corbyn was forced to defend his foreign policy and security credentials in a bruising televised question-and-answer session.

The Labour deputy leader has hit out at the Conservative Party’s attacks on Jeremy Corbyn, saying, they are “hell bent on viciously attacking” him because they don’t have a more compelling campaign campaign message.

Mr Corbyn replied: “Look, there is nothing in there because we are not going to do it”.

Pressed further by Paxman if that means she would be ready to cut short the lingering talks and part with the European Union without any agreement, the prime minister reiterated that the United Kingdom “will be there to negotiate the right deal but…”

Mr Corbyn’s most uncomfortable moments during questions from the audience came when it was claimed he had “openly supported the IRA in the past” by attending a commemoration for IRA members killed by the SAS.

Next, Theresa May faced the grilling from the audience after which Paxman called her a “blowhard who collapses at the first sound of gunfire” over her recent U-turns on the so-called “dementia tax” which makes it hard for elderly Britons to pass on property to their heirs.

“No deal is better than a bad deal“, the 60-year-old prime minister repeatedly said in the broadcast.

“It’s a question of getting the right deal for us”, she said.

“We have to be prepared to walk out”, the premier insisted, noting that some people in Europe were “talking about punishing us”.

Just over half of the 1,009 respondents said May would make the best prime minister, whilst support for Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn stood at just 30 percent, albeit higher than in previous surveys.

She said the government had had to ensure Britain was “living within our means” given “the economic situation we had inherited”.

Mr Corbyn said there was a period of silence for “everyone who died in Northern Ireland” at the 1987 event.

“I would want know the circumstances”, Mr Corbyn said.

Mr Corbyn, a committed republican, was asked by Jeremy Paxman on why abolishing the Monarchy was not in Labour’s manifesto.

And he also defended using the term “friends” towards the militant Islamist group Hamas, calling it “inclusive language” at a meeting where he had been promoting the need for a two-state solution in the Middle East. “In negotiations, you have to recognize that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price”, she said.

“This manifesto is the product of the views of the Labour Party – party conference decisions and the views put forward by individuals in the shadow cabinet”, Mr Corbyn said.

“I’ve met pensioners who have said they don’t think they should get that winter fuel payment”, she said.