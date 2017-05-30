UK PM May says prepared to leave European Union without a Brexit deal

The Prime Minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn separately faced questions from a studio audience, followed by an interview by broadcaster Jeremy Paxman.

But gone was the confidence when she stunned Britain by calling a snap election on April 18.

‘Since the first day I stepped through the door of No 10 as Prime Minister, I have been clear that the mission of the government I lead is not just to get the best possible deal for Britain in Europe, but to take this opportunity to shift the balance of Britain in favour of ordinary working people’.

Conservative election strategist, Lynton Crosby, has ordered a return to May’s main message: that only Theresa May can be trusted to negotiate Brexit, the Sunday Times reported.

May declined a face-to-face debate with Corbyn, whose opposition party has in recent days narrowed the gap in opinion polls, though the ruling Conservatives remain in front. Headlines, like this one in the left-leaning Independent, started warning: “Theresa May will meet the same fate as Hillary Clinton”. He even engaged with people who disagreed with him and urged them to change their minds.

“Jeremy Corbyn is saying we can promise you this, we can promise you this, we can promise you this and she is saying no, there’s going to be another two million people over 75 in the next 10 years”.

“Massacre of the Innocents”.

Campaigning was suspended for several days after the Manchester attack but resumed on Friday. It’s actually about what the police are able to do and how they are being deployed on our streets.

The Conservative party responded by pointing to Mrs May’s Facebook Live and LBC interviews, which they say Mr Corbyn refused to take part in.

By Friday, campaigning was back on, and the subject was most decidedly not May’s social program.

Challenged over whether he would “soften” the UK’s foreign policy, he said: “It’s not about softening our foreign policy”.

Corbyn, the board also said, “has too often in the past been in sympathetic encounters with terrorist individuals and organizations, with the by-product of lending legitimacy to their violence”.

Kevin Maguire described Mr Corbyn’s interaction with Mr Paxman by writing: “Corbyn adopting the tone with Paxo of a kindly neighbour explaining to the oddball next door why the bins must be put out on a Tuesday”.

Her rival on the other hand has grown more relaxed, holding his own against the same interviewer who has a reputation for being a rottweiler in his style of questioning.

But she said: “What we had to do when we came into government in 2010 was to ensure that we were living within our means and that was very important because of the economic situation we had inherited”.

May said she and her party want to build a “first class national health service”.

The Prime Minister argued that counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and said more money was being used to target new threats such as cyber-crime.

Replying to another man who said he liked the Labour manifesto but did not see him as “someone who could run this country”, Mr Corbyn said he saw himself as a listening politician.