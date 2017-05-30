UK PM Theresa May’s Conservative Party see poll lead narrow again

The “reality”, she said, would be a Theresa May majority – but given that the Tory lead has fallen by more than three-quarters in YouGov polling (below) then can we really be so sure?

On Monday May was forced to backtrack on one of her Conservative Party’s most high-profile election pledges to force elderly people to pay more for their social care after her opinion poll lead halved.

“I know that you have used this tactic”, May said, with notable success, when he tried the same on her.

In a report detailing the fallout from Corbyn’s comments in the wake of the Manchester carnage, London’s Sunday Times newspaper cited an article penned by the Labour Party leader in October 2014 for the radical left-wing Morning Star website in which he recounts a recent visit to Tunisia to mark the anniversary of Israel’s 1985 attack on the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s headquarters in the country.

The Prime Minister was cheered for sticking by her stance that “no deal is better than a bad deal” on Brexit, but was laughed at by the studio audience for dismissing a Leave campaign promise of £350 million for the NHS after Brexit, saying: “A number of claims were made”.

The poll put the Conservatives on 46 percent and Labour on 32 percent, little changed from the previous ICM poll on May 22 which put the Conservatives on 47 percent and Labour on 33 percent.

“First and foremost we say that we would guarantee the rights of European Union nationals living in the United Kingdom”, she said.

Campaigning was suspended for several days after the Manchester attack but resumed on Friday.

But spokespeople for Corbyn told Board of Deputies President Jonathan Arkush that “Jeremy Corbyn condemns the Munich massacre and its perpetrators, and that what he was attending was not anything to do with perpetrator Atef Bseiso, but an event to commemorate the 1985 bombing of the PLO headquarters”, the board wrote in a statement Monday. “I don’t have the same hairstyle, I don’t have the same views”.

Mr Corbyn and his shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, also came under pressure over their past statements about the IRA and associations with republicans.

“I have been assiduous in my scrutiny of anti-terror laws whilst in parliament, and voting against in common with David Davis, on occasions Theresa May and others”, Corbyn said.

Asked what he would do if he was given 20 minutes to decide whether authorise a lethal strike on a terrorist suspect, Mr Corbyn said he would insist on looking at “all the evidence”, but would not answer a “hypothetical” scenario.

While only 12 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds said they would vote Conservative, 69 per cent of them would opt to elect Jeremy Corbyn to Downing Street, the poll showed. We will focus on rebuilding community policing, and the ties between communities and the forces that serve them for good reason.