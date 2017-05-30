UK police say they have ‘hands around’ some Manchester attack network

Grande called for people to come “closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”. Police didn’t provide any further information or say where Abedi was coming from when he landed in Duesseldorf. Abedi died in the attack.

ISIS have claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the Libyan capital of Tripoli, security forces arrested the bomber’s father, Ramadan Abedi, as well as his younger brother, Hashem Abedi.

A total of eight arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Both Salman Abedi and his father are believed to have been linked to a group of militants from the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) who settled in Manchester after trying to fight the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

The Arndale Centre is a short walk from the Manchester Arena, the scene of the attack which killed 22 people on Monday night (local time).

Mark Rowley, London Metropolitan Police’s assistant commissioner and the head of Britain’s National Counter Terror Policy, said the sharing of intelligence will resume after police “received fresh assurances” from their American counterparts with whom they were now “working closely”. The images show a shredded backpack that the device was allegedly carried in, metal bolts, and screws that were used as lethal shrapnel. Officials said 119 were also hurt. “The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling”, Donald Trump said in the statement released b his office.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to press President Donald Trump about intelligence leaks at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels later Thursday. A British official confirms that May discussed the matter with Mr. Trump after they posed with other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

German magazine Focus, citing unnamed federal security sources, had earlier reported that British-born Abedi twice flew from a German airport in recent years and that he wasn’t on any worldwide watch list.