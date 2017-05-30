UK Remains On Highest Alert, Search Intensifies For Bombing Accomplices

Soldiers were sent to assist armed police at strategic sites in what is the first deployment of troops on British streets since 2007.

“We have made an arrest in Wigan this afternoon in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena”, police said in a statement.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. right, speaks to Millie Robson, 15, and her mother, Marie, as she visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in Manchester England, to meet victims of the terror attack in the city earlier this week and to thank members of staff who treated them.

A statement released by singer Ariana Grande on Friday expresses grief for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing earlier this week, which killed almost two dozen people and injured dozens more.

Johnson played down any lasting rift between British and American intelligence authorities, praising the “vital importance” of work between US and British authorities, including intelligence sharing.

Manchester police halted their sharing of investigative information with the USA through most of the day until receiving fresh assurance there would be an end to leaks to the media.

The leaks have opened a diplomatic row as United Kingdom officials are said to be “furious” that their investigation was compromised when photos appearing to show debris from the attack appeared in the “New York Times“.

Citing unnamed federal security sources, German magazine Focus meanwhile reported that Abedi passed through Dusseldorf airport four days before the attack. The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to raise concerns over the issue with Donald Trump.

Another sibling, 18-year-old brother Hashim, and Abedi’s father were arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.

On the call, he told his mother: “Forgive me”.

Williams said “covert and discrete tactics” will also be in place to protect the transport network.

Based on the account from a younger brother, investigators think Abedi used the internet to learn how to make a bomb and “seek victory for the Islamic State“, Mr bin Salem said.

After Trump departed from Israel, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday that the country has changed its intelligence sharing apparatus following the president’s disclosure of classified information to Russian officials.