UK security agency investigates failures to stop bomber

The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, “on suspicion on offences contrary to the terrorism act“, Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A police officer guards the entrance to a street in the Moss Side area of Manchester on May 28, 2017 during an operation.

After the horrific attack that claimed the lives of 22 people in Manchester, Ariana Grande has pledged to return for a benefit concert to raise funds for the victims and their families.

Viridor confirmed its Pilsworth site was being searched, and the company is assisting police.

Investigators believed that Abedi, whose parents fled Libya and sought political asylum in Britain decades ago, underwent a series of terrorist training drills in his native country.

President Trump also reportedly ordered the Justice department to launch investigation into the leaks from the Manchester blasts.

Spy chiefs are believed to have held an emergency review in the days after the atrocity, while a separate in-depth inquiry is being conducted to look at the decision making surrounding his case before the massacre, the Guardian reports.

– Another man, 22, is arrested in the town of Nuneaton in central England, widening the British police probe beyond areas in and around Manchester.

Britain’s MI5 has begun an internal review of how it handled intelligence on Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was known to the authorities but not under active investigation, a source told Reuters on Monday. The explosion killed 22 people – including seven children under 18 – and injured more than 100.

It was not clear whether the authorities became aware of Abedi during May’s tenure as interior minister between 2010 and 2016.

After raiding various addresses in the northwestern English city, police arrested two men aged 25 and 19, bringing the number now detained on United Kingdom soil to 13.

Another new image of Abedi also emerged after the BBC said it had obtained footage of Abedi in a convenience shop the day before the bombing.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to before the attack at the Manchester Arena venue was a city centre flat, where they believe he may have finished assembling the device.

Britain has downgraded its national security level from its highest level.

May argues that the government has increased funding for security and intelligence agencies.

She told Andrew Marr the killer had been a former MI5 “subject of interest”, adding: “The intelligence services are still collecting information about him and about the people around him”.