Uncertainty builds in Washington over White House leaks

US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, rejected the White House officials’ defense of such communications with Russian Federation. “It appears – and again, it’s an appearance – that it fits into a pattern of back channel conversations, failure to disclose these communications with the Russians and that’s the problem right now I think for the Trump administration”, Jacobs said.

According to press reports citing anonymous sources, the White House is in the process of putting together a new public relations operation, known in DC parlance as a “war room”, to deal with ongoing revelations. At the time, a White House official dismissed it as a brief courtesy meeting.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly defended Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Sunday following reports that he had attempted to set up a backchannel of communications with Russian Federation.

Mr Trump described news reports based on White House leaks as “fabricated lies made up by #FakeNews media”. He added: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.it is very possible that those sources don’t exist”. The newspaper cited anonymous US officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

RADDATZ: Why would somebody like Michael Hayden, who was director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and I know he has been a critic of President Trump, but he knows a lot about these things, why would he say, as we said before, “what manner of ignorance, chaos, hubris, suspicion, contempt would you have had to have to think that doing this with the Russian ambassador was a good or appropriate behavior?”

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper reiterated on Sunday that he saw no “smoking gun” evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Durbin said on “Fox News Sunday” that allegations that Kushner sought to set up a backchannel with Russian Federation was “a rumor at this point”, adding: “I’ll trust Bob Mueller’s judgment”.

Kelly said he was not sure whether the reports that Kushner had proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for such communications were true.

The White House pledged to find whoever was responsible for leaked information and prosecute them.

The White House is considering restructuring its communications staff. The alleged meeting between Kislyak, Kushner and former United States presidential National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly took place in New York City in December 2016. He said they may be used in situations including secret talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan or for the release of hostages.

Trump aides are also reportedly working to create a special communications team within the White House to separate the Russian Federation investigations and related scandals from the administration’s day-to-day operations.

There are new questions about President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“Clearly, the White House is in crisis”.

“I don’t know why people do these kind of things, but it’s borderline, if not over the line, of treason”, he said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press“.