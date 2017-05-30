United Kingdom intel agency MI5 is investigating ‘warnings’ about Manchester bomber

A woman and teenage boy arrested by British police this week have been released without charges.

Rudd refused to say how many times they had been used, but confirmed to BBC in an interview: “We have started to use them”.

Investigators say they have dismantled a large part of Abedi’s network, but expect to make more arrests.

The suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22 that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others has seen a rise in the number of hate crimes committed in the United Kingdom according to police sources.

This is a handout photo taken from CCTV and issued on Saturday, May 27, 2017 by Greater Manchester Police who have altered the surrounding area of Salman Abedi, in an unknown location on the night of the attack on Manchester Arena.

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation into the bombing meant that intelligence experts had chose to lower the threat level from its highest rating “critical”, meaning an attack could be imminent, to “severe”. They say he returned to Britain from Libya on May 18, and likely completed assembling his bomb at a rented apartment in central Manchester.

He died in the attack, Britain’s worst for more than a decade.

The UK threat level has been reduced from critical to severe and soldiers deployed to support the police will be gradually withdrawn from Monday night.

May has seen her polling lead against the Labour party’s Jeremy Corbyn dwindle as campaigning restarted ahead of a June 8 general election, with her rival accusing her of overseeing a cut in police staff while she was interior minister. I don’t know if he worked, I think he just studied to be a pilot.

May argues that the government has increased funding for security and intelligence agencies.

In the wake of the attack, it emerged British counter-terror authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals.

The commission will have a legal responsibility to identify extremism and will advise the government about what policies and laws to enact in order to defeat extremists.

– An 18-year-old man, who police said was carrying a suspect package, is arrested in Wigan, a town near Manchester.

MI5 has launched a “post incident investigation” into how the Manchester bomber was overlooked, while a separate report is being prepared for ministers and those who oversee the work of the service.

Police raided more homes on Monday as the relentless search for the network behind the suicide bombing continued a week on from the attack.