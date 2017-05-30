United Kingdom investigates how Manchester terror attack warnings were missed

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that MI5 had been warned earlier this year by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation that Abedi was planning an attack in Britain.

Abedi was barred from Didsbury Mosque, where his family worshipped, after he shouted at an imam who had condemned the ideology of the Islamic State extremist group in a sermon, according to Akram Ramadan, a member of the Libyan community in Manchester who attends the mosque.

Following the devastating terror attack at her concert in Manchester on Monday, singer Ariana Grande wants to do everything in her power to promote healing and unity. People are seen here moving out of the arena.

“The difficulty is the sheer weight of numbers of people that are on this list means that to give all of them enough security reviews is really, really hard so there will always be mistakes made and I think we have to accept that if we want to live in a free, open and democratic society”.

He added: “What’s been extraordinary for me is to see the true character of the place and the people at its most intense way and it’s made me so proud actually”.

St Ann’s Square in Manchester remains overflowing with flowers and tributes Monday following the deadly arena attack.

Police are still conducting raids and making more arrests as they try to piece together Abedi’s final movements in the days before the terror attack.

MI5 are looking at decisions taken in the case of Abedi, who used to be on a terror watch list but was no longer on it at the time of the attack, and whether warnings about his behaviour were ignored amid mounting criticism of the security services.

The arrest is the 16th since the attack, with 14 now in custody.

The 23-year-old was held on suspicion of terror offences in Shorehan-by-Sea, West Sussex, Greater Manchester Police said.

Fourteen men are now detained on United Kingdom soil in the investigation, while Abedi’s father and brother have been held in Libya, where officials said the two brothers were ISIS jihadists.

Britons head to the polls in 10 days’ time to elect a new government, with security and police cuts having risen to the top of the political agenda since the bombing last Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said they had also executed search warrants at addresses in the Whalley Range area of Manchester and in Chester overnight.

Two urgent inquiries have been launched by MI5 in order to understand how the British security agencies missed the warnings indicating that Salman Abedi, the Manchester terrorist, was planning an attack.

A senior Whitehall source has previously said Abedi was a “former subject of interest” to the security services whose risk “remained subject to review”.

The source told Reuters that Abedi was not among the 3,000 people now under active investigation by MI5, although he was one of about 20,000 people known to the agency, which focuses on countering terrorism and espionage.