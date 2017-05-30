United Kingdom officials ‘furious’ over USA leaks of Manchester attack

The BBC reports that, as a result of the leak, police investigating the bomb attack have stopped sharing information with the US.

Ariana Grande has called off two London concerts and five in Europe after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her performance in Manchester, the United States pop singer’s representatives says.

The father and younger brother of the Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi, have been arrested over suspicions of being linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The British government has expressed its anger at the release in USA media of details from the investigation into Monday’s concert attack, including photographs of parts of the bomb which left 22 people dead, including children.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to take up the issue of evidence leaks over the Manchester bombing in the United States media with President Donald Trump when she meets him at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels later on Thursday.

Police activity at an address in Elsmore Road, in connection with the concert blast at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, Wednesday May 24, 2017.

The suspected bomber in the concert attack in Britain passed through a German airport before the attack, police said Thursday.

Abedi reportedly returned from Libya only a few days before the attack, but police are still trying to pin down his movements as well as a wider network.

Armed police, supported by special forces soldiers, carried out two further raids on properties in Manchester overnight on Wednesday, following previous searches and arrests in the city and locations including Nuneaton in Warwickshire. The police believe that he was not acting alone but ongoing negotiations have revealed that he was likely part of a network.

The popular performer released a lengthy statement via Twitter Friday, which said she intends to return for a show in Manchester. Seven arrests have so far been made in the United Kingdom in connection with the attack.

She wrote: “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones”.

Out of those injured, 59 were taken to hospital for minor and major injuries but some were discharged after treatment.

Remnants of a backpack used by Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi. Those include Abedi’s brother Ismail, his father Ramadan Abedi told The Associated Press.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the investigation into the deadly Manchester concert bombing is making progress.

It also emerged yesterday that Abedi had phoned his mother hours before the attack and asked her to “forgive me”.