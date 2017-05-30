United Kingdom police arrest 9th man in Ariana Grande concert bombing investigation

Hospitals in Britain have been told to prepare for the possibility of another terrorist attack over the weekend, as armed police began patrolling trains across the country for the first time. His father, Ramadan Abedi, also known as Abu-Ismail al-Obedei, is a former member of the Libyan Islamist Fighting Group ( LIFG) an extremist organisation which was banned by the United Nations for its links to al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks in NY.

Police said three men were arrested Wednesday in south Manchester, where a day earlier a 23-year-old man was also arrested and a number of homes were searched.

“It seems likely, possible, that he wasn’t doing this on his own”, interior minister Amber Rudd told BBC radio.

However, the poll also suggested that 41 percent of respondents believe the Conservatives would handle defense and security best, compared to 18 percent who said the same of Labor.

The sweeping investigation has caused friction between US and British security and intelligence officials.

Publicly, senior Government ministers have described the leaks to the U.S. media as “irritating” and “disappointing” but privately there is fury in Whitehall.

“These relationships enable us to collaborate and share privileged and sensitive information that allows us to defeat terrorism and protect the public at home and overseas”. “While we do not usually comment on information sharing arrangements. having received fresh assurances, we are now working closely with our key partners around the world”, said Mark Rowley, Britain’s lead officer for counter-terrorism policing.

Lapan said the Homeland Security Department has shared some information about Abedi’s travel with the British government, but declined to offer specifics.

Following a minute’s silence in the city’s St Ann’s Square on Thursday, crowds broke into a spontaneous rendition of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by the city’s own Britpop band Oasis. She said that while the attack was “absolutely terrifying”, she still wanted to attend.

Donald Trump said that the relationship between the United States and Great Britain was the most cherished of all USA ties. Trump was widely criticised this month after it emerged he had discussed sensitive Syria-related intelligence, originating from an ally, with Russian officials at a White House meeting.

A day after New York Times published detailed images of Manchester Arena crime scene following the terror attack, United States President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to bring anyone caught leaking USA intelligence to justice.

Some bands – including Blondie and Take That – canceled shows after the blast but representatives for several music acts – including Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Guns N’ Roses and Phil Collins – said they will honor their European dates this summer. “Who’s leaking it? Where’s it coming from?”

After photos, apparently showing bloodstained fragments of the bomb, appeared in the New York Times, a Whitehall source said: “We are furious”.