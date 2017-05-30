United Kingdom police stop sharing Manchester bomb attack information with the US

Salman Abedi, 22, had dropped out of Salford University and is not believed to have been in paid employment when he detonated his home-made bomb at a concert on Monday night, killing 22 and injuring more than 100.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families”, she wrote Friday, adding that she would release details once the plans are confirmed. May said at the time Britain would continue to share information with Washington.

On Wednesday, The New York Times posted photos that show what it said could be the detonator, a battery, nuts and screws for shrapnel, and fragments of a backpack used in the attack.

“This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter-terrorism investigation”, a National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesman said in a statement.

It is believed his parents fled to the United Kingdom to escape the regime of Muammar Gaddafi but returned to live in Libya in 2011 following the overthrow of the dictator. GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins on Wednesday said authorities are investigating a “network” that could be involved in the attack, while Rudd on Wednesday said Abedi “likely” had accomplices. Abedi’s father and younger brother were arrested in Tripoli in Libya.

Britain’s terror threat assessment has been hiked to “critical”, the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.

British officials said Abedi had been on the radar of the intelligence community before the massacre.

May hit back: “Jeremy Corbyn has said that terror attacks are our own fault”, she said.

Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday’s attack. A further two people who were arrested earlier in the week have been released.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Abedi had “likely” been to Syria after the trip to Libya, citing information provided by British intelligence services to their counterparts in Paris.

Her and her mother Joan were spotted being greeted by their loved ones, including Ariana’s boyfriend Mac Miller, when they touched down in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday (23.05.17).

Armed troops were sent to guard key sites, a rare sight in mainland Britain.

A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena.