United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), RTI Surgical, Inc. (RTIX)

On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. (NYSE:UPS) traded up 0.40% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.20. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. Therefore 84% are positive. PH Glatfelter Co had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 1. S&P Research maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Lake Street with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 24. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Friday, August 14. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 33,049 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.41, from 0.87 in 2016Q3. Stevens LP invested in 13,821 shares. 123 funds opened positions while 723 raised stakes. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 0.29% invested in the company for 23,310 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc. holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd for 20,350 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 175,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. (NYSE:CPF). Piedmont Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 35 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. Hemenway Lc has 242 shares. The California-based Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.17% in the stock.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 20 insider buys, and 0 sales for $21,962 activity. (NYSE:CPF) on Tuesday, March 14. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.14% or 9,800 shares.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 on May 26, reaching $30.63. About 93,600 shares traded. It has outperformed by 111.95% the S&P500. The company has market cap of $97.65 million. The Company’s divisions include Banking Operations, Treasury and All Others. It has a 28.7 P/E ratio. The Firm is engaged in the regulated sale and distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities, through its Roanoke Gas Company (Roanoke Gas) subsidiary. (NYSE:UPS). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,945 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Therefore 31% are positive. As per Tuesday, February 23, the company rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $124 target.

The collective rating of 2.7 for United Parcel Service, Inc. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. On Wednesday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ronna Sue Cohen Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, SPDR …” published on May 16, 2017 as well as Reuters.com’s news article titled: “UPS, SF Holdings plan to join forces in Chinese shipping market” with publication date: May 26, 2017. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy”. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. (NYSE:UPS). Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 0.3% or 6,197 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2016 Q4. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 0.86% which for the week stands at 1.04%. It worsened, as 49 investors sold UPS shares while 433 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 457.21 million shares or 1.93% more from 448.58 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Trillium Asset Ltd reported 101,068 shares. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Geneva Advsr Limited Company has 1.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. Atlas Browninc reported 2,276 shares.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. Kanawha Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,535 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Farmers Comm has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Glatfelter (GLT) stake by 30.99% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. UPS’s profit will be $1.27B for 18.13 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.