United States coalition air strike hits pro-Assad forces in Syria

The coalition said the strike came after unsuccessful “Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro- regime movement” as well as “a coalition aircraft show of force, and the firing of warning shots”.

Last month, the United States of America fired 59 missiles at a government air base in central Syria as punishment for a chemical attack blamed on Assad’s forces that killed nearly 90 people.

Quoted by Russian Today, senior Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev also condemned the strike, questioning whether it was a deliberate attack.

The airstrikes came in response to pro-Syrian government forces that posed a threat to US troops and partner forces near the Jordan border, the coalition said.

While officials stressed the defensive strike did not signal deepening U.S. involvement in Syria’s civil war, it nonetheless raises questions about the ongoing feasibility for the coalition to maintain its singular focus on the Islamic State group.

Russian Federation and Iran have deployed forces to Syria to back up leader Bashar al-Assad while the U.S. and many of its regional and Western allies have called for the strongman to leave power.

“A convoy going down the road didn’t respond to numerous ways for it to be warned off from getting too close to coalition forces in al-Tanf”, said one of the officials, adding that British and United States commandoes have been training anti-Damascus militants at the base in Homs province. He was asked if the airstrike increases the US role in the Syrian war.

Defence secretary James Mattis, pictured arriving to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in February this year, denied the attack marked an escalation of America’s role in Syria.

The US has been backing the Maghawir and Jaysh al-Thawra fighters in the near the Syria, Jordan, Iraq border. It marked the first such strike since U.S. Tomahawk missiles hit the Shayrat Airbase in April.

They are gathering intelligence, including the location of British foreign fighters for the RAF to kill, as well as training moderate Syrian rebels.

“At every meeting, we would like to remind the attendees that state terrorism is being practiced against our country”, al-Ja’afari alleged, tacitly referencing the isolated American military action, according to the Syrian state-run news agency SANA.

Syrian officials have said that taking Deir el-Zour, an oil-rich province straddling the border with Iraq, from IS militants is a priority. The U.S. -led coalition identified the militia as a Shiite, Iran-backed group that “posed a threat to U.S. and partner forces”.