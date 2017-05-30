United States to rule on climate change within days

But according to a media report by USA website Axios, Mr Trump has told “confidants”, including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark worldwide agreement on climate change. This is a big deal.

Trump believes sticking with Obama’s emissions targets will hurt business; climate experts say the implications of Trump’s decision are of an existential scale.

Chicago Tribune reported that Trump left the G7 Summit without committing to the Paris deal.

Six of the seven G7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed at slowing global warming, but the U.S. president said he needed more time to decide if his country would abandon the accord.

Back in 2012, Trump had tweeted: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”, in a comment that was picked up by former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign past year. China, which along with the USA produces 44 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide, agreed to talks with Obama that led to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

At a meeting of the Group of Seven in Sicily this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that Trump’s G7 peers lobbied him hard on the issue of climate change. The pact is aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The US leaving the Paris Agreement would not put an end to the deal as we know it. If the president of the second-largest emitter exits Paris, then the fifth-largest emitter will have a great excuse to opt out, too. But they did not dismiss the idea that the administration would go outside normal USA government and diplomatic channels for communications with other countries. According to a report in CNN, the leadership vacuum left by the U.S. could lead to Europe and China stepping up the fight against climate change.

“The noose tightens”, Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer, co-editor of the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change, told The Independent.

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!

Three billion tonnes of additional carbon dioxide could be released into the air every year, melting the ice sheets faster, further raising sea levels and leading to extreme weather, the report added.

Leaders from the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Japan, and the European Union met at the G7 summit to discuss what they described as their citizens’ greatest concerns, which ranged from trade to the global economy to gender equality to climate change.

“Although Trump made it clear during the campaign and in multiple conversations before his overseas trip that he favored withdrawal, he has been known to abruptly change his mind-and often floats notions to gauge the reaction of friends and aides”. Kushner spoke with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the USA, about creating the secret line to make it easier to hold sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

