US consumer spending, incomes grew solidly in April

February’s gain in personal incomes was marked up to reveal an increase of 0.5%, instead of the 0.3% gain initially estimated, while April’s was unrevised at 0.2% on the month.

US consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of US economic activity, increased just 0.6% from January through March.

Soft spending was a major drag on economic growth in the first quarter. Consumer spending was previously reported to have been unchanged in March.

The Fed has signaled it likely will raise rates “soon”, believing recent slow growth was only temporary, and most analysts expect a rate hike at the next policy meeting June 13-14. Prices of U.S. Treasuries were trading slightly higher.

A key inflation gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve edged up a slight 0.2 percent in April, leaving prices rising just 1.7 percent over the past year – the slowest 12-month gain this year and below the Fed’s 2 percent target.

While personal income rose 0.4 per cent last month, as wages jumped 0.7 per cent, income at the disposal of households after accounting for inflation advanced 0.2 per cent.

