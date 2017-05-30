US home prices rising 2 times faster than wages

Home prices in New York City have risen 4.1 percent in the past year, still much higher than USA average hourly earnings that have increased 2.5 percent over the past 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ten cities had stronger annual gains in the year ending in March than February.

This, as inventory of homes for sale remains “unusually low”, the group said.

The Dallas area had the third largest home price increase in market, behind only Seattle and Portland in year over year price gains.

The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city index rose 5.9% compared to a year ago in the three-month period ending in March, a tick higher than the 5.8% gain economists expected.

Home prices had hit a record in September, and the pace of growth accelerated ever since then.

Along with Dallas’ 8.6 percent annual price increase, Seattle prices rose 12.3 percent and Portland prices were up 9.2 percent.

“Over the previous year, analysts suggested that one factor pushing prices higher was the unusually low inventory of homes for sale”, said David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “If mortgage rates, now near 4%, rise further, this could deter more people from selling and keep pressure on inventories and prices”.

“While prices can not rise indefinitely, there is no way to tell when rising prices and mortgage rates will force a slowdown in housing”.