US leaks on concert attack angers Britain

British police chiefs on Thursday condemned the release of potential evidence while inquiries were ongoing, and said that the leaks represented breaches of trust which undermined their investigation.

Grande noted that from the start of her Dangerous Woman tour, she intended for her concerts to be “a safe space for fans”, where they could “escape, celebrate [and] heal” – and she said the attack wouldn’t change that.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Abedi “likely” did not act alone in the strike at the close of an Ariana Grande concert Monday night and that he had been known to security forces “up to a point”. A further 64 were injured.

Photos obtained by the New York Times show pieces of blue fabric found at the crime scene, along with a powerful battery and the detonator used to trigger the explosion.

Lord Prescott told BBC’s Daily Politics: “It’s so horrific given the circumstances”.

Britain routinely shares intelligence with the United States, and also as part of the “Five Eyes” network which also includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

“It’s dramatic, it’s a game-changer”.

“Leaking information it’s something on the level of intelligence services it’s not done”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to raise the issue of the leaks with President Donald Trump in Brussels later Thursday.

However, a new leak of photographs of the bomb site then prompted British police to stop sharing intelligence about the attack with U.S. counterparts.

Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli with Salman’s brother, Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was “aware of all the details” of the attack.

“He is such an unlikely person to have done this”, a family friend told The Guardian.

GMP is leading the operation on the ground but passes on information to National Counter-Terrorism, which in turn goes to the government.

Britain and the US have traditionally shared intelligence at the highest levels and – together with Canada, Australia and New Zealand – are members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance.

British authorities did not say the investigation had in fact been compromised by the leaks.

After the dictator’s ouster and death, Abedi served in the Tripoli police department, Bin Salem said, without providing further information.

The bomb used in the Manchester attack Monday combined an explosive charge with shrapnel of nuts and screws meticulously arranged for maximum damage, according to photographs published by the New York Times.

The alleged culprit in a deadly Manchester concert bombing was driven by what he saw as unjust treatment of Arabs in Britain, a relative has said, confirming he made a final phone call in which he pleaded: “Forgive me”.

He added that it was a “different world in which the United States operate, in the sense of how they publish things”.

The former official added “They just blabbermouth it and it’s really, really unhelpful”, calling the British “pretty disciplined” by comparison.

Manchester police halted their sharing of investigative information with the United States through most of the day until receiving fresh assurance there would be an end to leaks to the media. Asked about intelligence-sharing between the USA and Israel earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had Trump by his side then, said it’s never been better.

“The British police have been very clear they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise”.